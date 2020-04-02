A man in Melbourne, Australia has used his drone to deliver drinks to his neighbors amid the latest social distancing laws currently in place around Australia. Joe Mignone flew his drone to his neighbors’ house to deliver two glasses of Johnnie Walker whisky for his neighbors to share a drink with him.

Neighbors have a social distancing drink with the help of a drone

Joe Mignone shared the video of him giving his neighbors a drink via Facebook on March 28th.

The video shows Joe poring two glasses of whisky in a container attached to the drone via the landing gear. He then flies the drone over the fence and lowers the glasses to neighbors waiting below.

The neighbors commented on Joe’s Facebook video saying the ‘scotch went down good” and we “love the neighbors.”

Australia’s coronavirus rules vary from state to state but all have the common social distancing law in place, forcing members of the public to be at least 1.5 meters apart from one another. Take a look at drones being used around the world to help combat the coronavirus pandemic:

Photo: Joe Mignone

