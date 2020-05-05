DJI Matrice 300 RTK full specs, accessories, and photos leak online

Another upcoming product launch, another set of massive leaks. So it goes for drone maker DJI. After its consumer-grade Mavic Air 2 was thoroughly leaked online, the same is now happening for the enterprise-grade Matrice 300 RTK.

It started a few days ago with video, photos, and a few key specs posted by reliable leaker OsitaLV on Twitter. Now an online retailer has put up an extensive listing for the product, complete with photos and an exhaustive specs list.

This listing confirms some of the biggest new upgrades. Per the latest leak, the new Matrice 300 RTK drone has a maximum flight time of 55 minutes. That’s five minutes more than we learned of in the previous leak, and it’s way up from 38 minutes on the current Matrice 200 V2. And the drone can carry a much bigger payload (such as advanced cameras). The new drone can carry up to 2.7kg (6 pounds), more than twice that of the M200 V2.

It also has six-directional sensors for obstacle recognition and avoidance, up from just forward sensors on its predecessor. And it operates in an extreme temperature range from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

New things we’ve learned about the Matrice 300 RTK

Oh but there’s so much new info now. As for environmental conditions, we’ve learned that the Matrice 300 RTK is also IP45 weather-sealed to protect it from dust and rain.

And it has an incredible range of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) thanks to the use of OcuSync Enterprise transmission system. This includes full 1080p video transmission. And the drone provides AES 256-bit encryption on all data transmission.

Based on a previous leak, we had expected the transmission range to be 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), in line with the new Mavic Air 2’s OcuSync. This new enterprise edition is clearly stronger than the consumer version. This 9.3-mile range is likely for the United States, which allows fairly high transmission power. Range will most likely be less in regions like Europe or China, which set lower limits.

And it won’t take long for the drone to test the limits of its range. The Matrice 300 RTK flies at a max speed of 51 miles per hour.

At these distances, you’d likely be flying well beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). In the US, that requires a special Part 107 waiver from the FAA. (Since 2016 only 53 such waivers have been given.) Should a user go that route, the Matrice 300 RTK is equipped with a first-person view (FPV) camera with 145-degree field of view that streams 960p video at 30fps.

Smart inspection features

Speaking of cameras, the Matrice 300 RTK offers a number of smart modes for the inspection and reconnaissance work it’s likely to be employed in. The drone’s Smart Inspection suite includes three functions:

Live Mission Recording allows you to record every aspect of a flight, even down to gimbal position and camera settings. The drone can replay this entire flight on future missions

AI Spot Check recognizes the item of interest, such as a section of power line that is being inspected. It uses AI to identify that item on future trips and ensure that the photo is framed identically.

Waypoints 2.0 allows you to set a whopping 65,535 waypoints for an inspection mission. Combined with a BVLOS exemption, you can imagine the drone flying to inspect miles and miles of infrastructure such as power lines or oil and gas wells.

Finally, there are smart features for identifying a particular item for inspection or tracking. With PinPoint, you can just tap an item in the live view to get its exact coordinates. Smart Track allows you to select a subject to follow, such as a car or boat, and the Matrice 300 RTK will continue to follow it. With either of these features, the Location Sharing function allows you to share the subject’s location to another controller. That’s significant because now Matrice 300 RTK can have two controllers who fly like copilots.

Full specs

Here are the complete specs for the Matrice 300 RTK.

Aircraft

Dimensions: Unfolded, propellers excluded, 31.9×26.4×16.9 in (L×W×H) | Folded, propellers included, 16.9×16.5×16.9 in (L×W×H)

Diagonal Wheelbase: 35.2 in

Weight (with single downward gimbal): Approx. 7.9 lb (without batteries) | Approx. 13.9 lb (with two TB60 batteries)

Max Payload: 6 lb

Max Takeoff Weight: 19.8 lb

Operating Frequency: 2.4000-2.4835 GHz | 5.725-5.850 GHz EIRP: 2.4000-2.4835 GHz: 29.5 dBm (FCC) | 5.725-5.850 GHz: 28.5 dBm (FCC)

Hovering Accuracy (P-Mode w/ GPS) – Vertical: ±4 in（Vision System enabled）| ±19.7 in（GPS enabled）| ±4 in（RTK enabled）

Hovering Accuracy (P-Mode w/ GPS) – Horizontal: ±11.8 in（Vision System enabled）| ±59 in（GPS enabled）| ±4 in（RTK enabled）

RTK Positioning Accuracy: When RTK enabled and fixed: 0.4 in + 1 ppm (Horizontal) | 0.6 in + 1 ppm (Vertical)

Max Angular Velocity: Pitch: 300°/s, Yaw: 100°/s

Max Pitch Angle: 30° (P-mode, Forward Vision System enabled: 25°)

Max Ascent Speed: S Mode: 13.4 mph | P Mode: 11.2 mph

Max Descent Speed (Vertical): S Mode: 11.2 mph | P Mode: 6.7 mph

Max Descent Speed (Tilt): S Mode: 15.7 mph

Max Speed: S Mode: 51 mph | P Mode: 38 mph

Service Ceiling Above Sea Level: 16,404 ft (with 2110 propellers, takeoff weight ≤ 15.4 lb) | 22,966 ft (with 2195 propellers, takeoff weight ≤ 15.4 lb)

Max Wind Resistance: 33.5 mph

Max Flight Time: 55 min

Supported DJI Gimbals: Zenmuse XT2 / XT S / Z30 / H20 / H20T

Supported Gimbal Configurations: Single Downward Gimbal, Dual Downward Gimbals, Single Upward Gimbal, Upward and Downward Gimbals, Triple Gimbals

Ingress Protection Rating: IP45

GNSS: GPS + GLONASS + BeiDou + Galileo

Operating temperature: -4°F to 122° F

Remote Controller

Operating Frequency: 2.4000-2.4835 GHz | 5.725-5.850 GHz

Max Transmitting Distance (unobstructed, free of interference): 9.3 mi

EIRP: 2.4000-2.4835 GHz： 29.5 dBm (FCC) | 5.725-5.850 GHz： 28.5 dBm (FCC)

External Battery: WB37 Intelligent Battery – Capacity：4920 mAh – Voltage：7.6V – Type：LiPo – Energy：37.39Wh – Charging time (using BS60 Intelligent Battery Station): 70 minutes (15°C to 45°C)；130 minutes (0°C to 15°C)

Built-In Battery: Type: 18650 li-ion battery (5000 mAh @ 7.2 V) – Charging: USB charger with specification of 12V / 2A – Rated power: 17 W – Charging time：2 hours15 minutes

Battery Life: Built-in battery：Approx. 2.5h | Built-in battery+External battery：Approx. 4.5h

USB Power Supply: 5 V / 1.5 A

Operating Temperature: -4 °F to 104 °F

Vision System

Obstacle Sensing Range: Forward/ backward/ Left/ Right：2.3 – 131 ft | Upward/ downward：2 – 98 ft

FOV: Forward/ backward/ downward：65°（H），50°（V）| Left/ right/ upward：75°（H），60°（V)

Operating Environment: Surfaces with clear patterns and adequate lighting (> 15 lux)

Infrared Sensing System

Obstacle Sensing Range: 0.33 – 26 ft

FOV: 30° (±15°)

Operating Environment:Large, diffuse and reflective obstacles (reflectivity >10%)

Top & Bottom Auxiliary Light

Effective Lighting Distance: 16.4 ft

FPV Camera

Resolution: 960p

FOV: 145°

Frame Rate: 30fps

Intelligent Flight Battery

Name: TB60

Capacity: 5935 mAh

Voltage: 52.8 V

Battery Type: LiPo 12S

Energy: 274 Wh

Net Weight: Approx. 3 lb

Operating Temperature: -4°F to 122°F

Ideal Storage Temperature: 71.6°F to 86°F

Charging Temperature: -4° to 104° F(When the temperature is lower than 5°C, the self-heating function will be automatically enabled. Charging in a low temperature may shorten the lifetime of the battery)

Charging Time: Using BS60 Intelligent Battery Station: 220V input：60 minutes (fully charge two TB60 batteries), 30 minutes (charge two TB60 batteries from 20% to 90%) | 110V input：70 minutes (fully charge two TB60 batteries), 40 minutes (charge two TB60 batteries from 20% to 90%)

BS60 Intelligent Battery Station

Dimensions: 19.7 x 15.9 x 9.9 inch

Net Weight: 18.5 lb

Maximum Capacity: TB60 Intelligent Flight Battery × 8 | WB37 Intelligent Battery × 4

Input: 100-120 VAC, 50-60 Hz / 220-240 VAC, 50-60 Hz

Max Input Power: 1070W

Output Power: 100-120V：750W | 220-240V：992W

Operating Temperature: -4°F to 104°F

