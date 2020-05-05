Rich Brian uses a drone to deliver gifts in his latest video

Indonesian artist Rich Brian has utilized a drone in his latest music video to deliver fun gifts to his friends. He also helped out people in the community who are struggling in the current circumstances with a little extra cash.

The latest music video was a little more high tech than normal, featuring a DJI Phantom 4 drone and a drop mechanism allowing Brian to drop off the gifts.

The video first shows Rich Brian sending care packages to a few of his friends for a bit of fun during the COVID-19 lockdown. The various artists featured in the video—including Guapdad 4000, Cuco, NIKI, Cody Ko, Noel Miller, Buddy, Thundercat, Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats, and Lil Yachty—all donated money. Recipients included the LA County Hospital, Asian Americans for Housing, and Shelter Partnership.

Rich Brian also donated money to Love Catering, which was able to provide an additional 125 meals to hospital and healthcare workers on the frontline.

Gifts to families

Towards the end of the video, Brian begins to take some of the donations from other artists and deliver them by drone to various families who are struggling and are in need of a little help. These were the Nam, Cortez, and Robles families.

Check out the full video below see all the work that was done to help as many people as possible.

Drones have been present throughout COVID-19, making deliveries, disinfecting public areas, and broadcasting announcements from authorities. Take a look at our coverage on COVID-19 and drones below.

What do you think about the music video? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Rich Brian

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos