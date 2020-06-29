Altitude Angel welcomes another new partner, AIRVID

Altitude Angel has welcomed another new partner in its global partnership program, AIRVID. The two will work together to enable safe and complex flight operations. AIRVID has been providing drone services to a wide range of industries for the last seven years.

The new partnership will allow AIRVID to extend its ability to complete complex operations without any safety issues that would normally be considered unsafe. AIRVID will be able to utilize Altitude Angel’s Pop-Up UTM system to work with its clients in Greece and the Mediterranean who are in the construction, energy, telecommunications, and archaeology industries.

Altitude Angel’s UTM system will remove the need for ground infrastructure to be built that allows companies like AIRVID to get up and running in a timely manner, saving money and time for its client. The system also means that wherever the operation is, if the satellite network covers it, a complex flight can take place.

Spyros Kokkinakis, Airvid CEO, said:

We are overwhelmed to be part of the Altitude Angel’s family of representatives. We are very enthusiastic to be part of a team thriving in the UTM technologies sector and looking very forward to providing the best of products, services and support to the unmanned aviation world.

Altitude Angel

The news comes a few weeks after Altitude Angel announced a partnership with Inmarsat that allows its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM, to essentially be popped up when and where required, removing the need for ground-based infrastructure to be built. Last week, Altitude Angel welcomed its first partner to the program, Spark Mobility.

The system will specifically be deployed where a beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, meaning the system can be deployed around the world.

Photo: Altitude Angel

