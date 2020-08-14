Drones light up the sky in celebration of Blackpink’s 4th anniversary

On August 8th, 200 drones took to the skies to celebrate Lisa from the South Korean girl group Blackpink’s 4th anniversary. The drones lit up the sky above Shanghai, China displaying messages about the group’s member.

The drone show starts off by forming the word Lisa❤️57 which apparently means Lisa loves her fans. The drones then form the word LALISA followed by LISA with some Chinese characters. The drones then go onto form the words DANCE QUEEN and a create an image of her holding her hair back in one hand.

The drone show appears to be organized by the Twitter account LISABAR_CN which states itself as the first fan club for Lisa from Blackpink in China. The show was in celebration of the group’s anniversary which was back on August 8th, 2016.

At the beginning of the show, the drones appeared to be from EHang who are behind many of the drone shows we have seen in China so far. EHang’s light-show system is capable of flying over 1,000 drones at a time with the drones getting as close as 5cm to each other. The drones used are custom-made GD2.0X drones that share much of the same design as the EHang Ghost Drone with the same bottom facing propellers.

Drone light shows have been a hit ever since Intel started performing them at major events to show off their technology. Check out the rest of our coverage on drone light shows and the countries that are using them the most.

