DJI’s new Ronin SC2 leaks, 3kg payload & 14-hour battery life

One day before the rumored release date of the upcoming DJI RS 2 and DJI RSC 2 the gimbals have once again leaked. This time they have leaked what looks to be a Chinese camera store showing off the packaging and a few specs of the Ronin SC2.

Once again the new images of DJI’s unreleased gimbals have come from Twitter user OsitaLV. From the two images he has shared on Twitter, the gimbals look to already be in stores in China.

Stores likely received units a few days ago to keep up with demand but are not allowed to sell them before the official release date.

Ronin SC2 specs

Taking a closer look at the image of the Ronin SC2 on display, we can see a few new specs we haven’t seen before. We now know the gimbal can hold payloads of up to 3 kilograms and weighs 1.2 kilograms without a payload. Comparing this to the original Ronin SC, it’s 100 grams heavier and can hold an extra kilogram of weight.

We can also see the new gimbal will have a battery life of 14 hours, three more than the original Ronin SC, and a charge time of two hours, 30 minutes less than the Ronin SC. It also looks like the gimbal will now be able to fold down to let you get low angle shots much easier, as well as being able to disconnect it from the handle. This new underslung mode can be seen in the second image.

Release date

Two days ago, we got a possible release date for the DJI RS 2 and the DJI RSC 2. Twitter leaker OsitaLV shared that the new gimbals will be released on October 15th, only one day away. We can’t confirm this date at all, but with the number of leaks and the gimbals already on the FCC database, it’s highly likely that we could see the gimbals release on the 15th.

DJI RS 2 & DJI RSC 2

The upcoming DJI RS 2 will come in at $849 for the standard package and $999 for the Pro Combo, which includes the new RavenEye image transmission system and DJI’s focus wheel. The RS 2 also features a new built-in display to control the gimbal settings as well as some of the camera’s settings.

The DJI RSC 2 comes in at just $29 for the base package and $599 for the Pro Combo, which also comes with the RavenEye image transmission system and DJI’s focus wheel. Both gimbals have three USB-C ports, one for the camera, one for the focus wheel, and one for the image transmission system. Both also come with a smooth scroll wheel that will likely be used to slowly move one of the axes or zoom the camera.

Photo: OsitaLV

