DJI Fly update reportedly increases Mavic Mini’s flight range

According to a Chinese website, the latest DJI Fly app update has improved the range of the smaller Mavic Mini drone by almost double. The official release notes from DJI don’t say anything about the improved range.

Chinese website Kanzhaji has shared a post that suggests the latest version of the DJI Fly app improves the range of the smaller Mavic Mini drone. Version 1.1.10 is said to be the update behind the magic but only “fixes app crashing issues and improves overall stability,” according to DJI.

A few users have stated the update has allowed the Mavic Mini to fly up to 2.5 km with loss of the video feed, up from the original 1.5 km. Before, the drone would lose connection to the controller at around 1.7 km, that now only happens at around 2.8 km.

We have asked DJI if the update has given the Mavic Mini an improved range, we are waiting for a reply. If this is the case, it’s great to see that Mavic Mini users can now fly with more peace of mind and fly further out.

The updated is only available on iOS for now with Android expected to get the update in the following days.

DJI Fly app

Over the lifetime of the Fly app, DJI has updated it, bringing new features, putting it in a similar playing field to the more established DJI GO 4 app. The fact that DJI has been consistent with the updates makes me believe they are getting the app ready for the upcoming Mavic 3 series expected to come out later this year or early next year.

You can keep up with the update history below:

Photo: DJI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos