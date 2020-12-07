Altitude Angel shortlisted in ATM Magazine awards

UTM provider Altitude Angel has been shortlisted for two ATM Magazine awards for its partnerships with Inmarsat and LVNL. The company has been working tirelessly over the year to create new partnerships and make drone operations safer with its infrastructure-free UTM network.

The first award Altitude Angel has been shortlisted for is the UTM Service Supplier Projects, which recognizes pioneering technologies and procedures in UTM safety and complex operations for the company’s Pop Up UTM.

The second award the company has been shortlisted for is ATM/UTM Integration, which recognizes outstanding efforts in integrating UTM into ATM operations. Altitude Angel and LVNL have been shortlisted for this as a result of the GoDrone app being developed.

Richard Parker, Altitude Angel CEO and founder said:

Firstly, I would like to congratulate our fellow nominees on being shortlisted. 2020 has been a challenging time for everyone within the ATM and UTM industries. But we’ve achieved a great deal over the past 12 months, from our work for the African Drone Forum and Lake Kivu challenge, launching GoDrone with LVNL, developing a potentially lifesaving platform with Inmarsat in Pop-Up UTM, as well as being an integral part of the team delivering Norway, through Avinor, a nationwide UTM platform.

In addition to the two nominations, Altitude Angel has been working with Frequentis to roll out a UTM network across Norway, for which the company was shortlisted in the ATM/UTM Integration category as well.

The winners of the awards were expected to be announced at the World ATM Congress, but since it has been delayed due to the pandemic, the awards have gone on as planned. The new announcement date is still yet to be decided but will be done through a virtual ceremony in the new year.

Parker went on to add:

Being shortlisted for two awards and a partner in a third is a testament not only to the hard work and dedication the Altitude Angel team have put in through 2020 but to the strong relationships and deep level of understanding we have with our partners across the industry. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved this year and we’re looking forward to the opportunities the new year will bring.

About Altitude Angel

The news comes after Altitude Angel announced its Drone Zone, which will be around 8 kilometers (5 miles) in length and 500 meters (0.3 miles) wide with enhanced detect-and-avoid capabilities. The drone zone will be operated and managed by Altitude Angel. It can support fully automated drone flights beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) from any drone manufacturer that complies with a few technical integrations without the need for specialist hardware.

The company also announced a partnership with Sky-Drones that allows its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM, to be quickly set up when and where required, removing the need for building ground-based infrastructure. A few months ago, Altitude Angel welcomed its first partner to the program, Spark Mobility, and later added Sugu Drones.

The system will specifically be deployed where a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, meaning the system can be deployed worldwide.

GuardianUTM allows software developers and drone manufacturers to access tools and data that are accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to better understand active and past drone missions. The platform helps drone pilots follow local flight rules and avoid mid-air collisions with a dynamic alert system. GuardianUTM also includes data from local air authorities such as altitude restrictions, No-Fly Zones, and NOTAMs to ensure the operation is as safe as possible.

Photo: Altitude Angel

