Walmart spreads holiday joy in Phoenix, Arizona, with drones

- Dec. 14th 2020 8:24 am ET

0

Walmart and Intel have sent 1,000 drones into the sky over Phoenix to help spread a little Christmas joy after a long, hard year. The show marks the fifth one in a tour the two companies are doing across the U.S., with three remaining.

The drone show took place on December 13th at the Phoenix Raceway, creating objects, animals, and the people we associate with Christmas and the holiday season.

The drone show consisted of 1,000 Intel drones flying around the sky in formation, creating holiday objects and shapes to classic Christmas soundtracks, including “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby and “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said:

After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace, and hope. From our summer movie drive-in to our fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.

If you haven’t seen a drone show live, you still have the chance to if you’d like in Sacramento, Charlotte, or Fayetteville, where the drones will take off once again. You can find the exact dates of the upcoming shows and learn more about them below.

Before the drones take flight, various local DJs will perform at each show, along with a short holiday special viewing of DreamWorks’ “Trolls Holiday. Tickets are available to claim right now via the Walmart drone light show website and are expected to run out fast due to the free price tag. If you cannot get any tickets, you can tune into any of the drone shows via Walmart’s FacebookInstagram, and TikTok accounts.

You can check out the dates for the various drone light shows below:

  • Friday, Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas, at Kansas Speedway
  • Saturday, Dec. 5: Dallas at the Cotton Bowl
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia, at Kings Dominion
  • Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix at Phoenix Raceway
  • Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte at Carowinds
  • Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, California, at Sleep Train Arena
  • Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Photo: AZ Family

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

Drone light show

Drone light show

A great alternative to fireworks, drone light shows turn it up a notch with 100s and even 1000s of light-equipped drones flying around the sky in formation, creating shapes, objects, words, and anything else you could think of.
Intel

Intel
Walmart

About the Author

Josh Spires's favorite gear

DJI Mini 2

DJI Mini 2

The perfect beginner drone. 4k video & RAW photos.
DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

The perfect drone get into aerial photography.