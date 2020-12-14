Walmart spreads holiday joy in Phoenix, Arizona, with drones

Walmart and Intel have sent 1,000 drones into the sky over Phoenix to help spread a little Christmas joy after a long, hard year. The show marks the fifth one in a tour the two companies are doing across the U.S., with three remaining.

The drone show took place on December 13th at the Phoenix Raceway, creating objects, animals, and the people we associate with Christmas and the holiday season.

The drone show consisted of 1,000 Intel drones flying around the sky in formation, creating holiday objects and shapes to classic Christmas soundtracks, including “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby and “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said:

After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace, and hope. From our summer movie drive-in to our fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer…is a drone light show 🎄 Thanks to @walmart and their #walmartdroneshow, Phoenix Raceway lit up the night sky for some holiday fun! pic.twitter.com/vv89pMnzJu — Phoenix Raceway (@phoenixraceway) December 14, 2020

If you haven’t seen a drone show live, you still have the chance to if you’d like in Sacramento, Charlotte, or Fayetteville, where the drones will take off once again. You can find the exact dates of the upcoming shows and learn more about them below.

Before the drones take flight, various local DJs will perform at each show, along with a short holiday special viewing of DreamWorks’ “Trolls Holiday.” Tickets are available to claim right now via the Walmart drone light show website and are expected to run out fast due to the free price tag. If you cannot get any tickets, you can tune into any of the drone shows via Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.

You can check out the dates for the various drone light shows below:

Friday, Dec. 4 : Kansas City, Kansas, at Kansas Speedway

Saturday, Dec. 5 : Dallas at the Cotton Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 9 : San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Thursday, Dec. 10 : Doswell, Virginia, at Kings Dominion

Sunday, Dec. 13 : Phoenix at Phoenix Raceway

Wednesday, Dec. 16 : Charlotte at Carowinds

: Charlotte at Carowinds Friday, Dec. 18 : Sacramento, California, at Sleep Train Arena

: Sacramento, California, at Sleep Train Arena Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Photo: AZ Family

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos