These DJI Mini 2 videos show why it’s such an impressive drone

There is no doubt the DJI Mini 2 is an impressive drone, but we thought we’d still share some awesome videos from the community. The following four videos are what we think are perfect for showing the Mini 2’s versatility.

If you would like us to check out your video and possibly share it in a future post, feel free to drop the link in the comments below or send it to me on Twitter @JoshSpires_.

While the below flights look amazing, please remember to always follow the drone laws in your area. Doing so will ensure your drone’s safety, the people below, and other aircraft that could be nearby. Please head over to this post to learn more about the drone laws.

A great sunrise

The first video on the list is from Reddit user danielparkmusic. It is a simple QuickShot that captures the amazing sunrise reflecting on the water and leaving the long shadow behind the man we assume is Daniel. Sometimes complex shots aren’t always needed to create a great video.

A chilling view

The footage captured by this DJI Mini 2 owner truly shows what this drone is capable of. This orbital QuickShot shows what it’s like to be at the top of a wind turbine during the winter. It looks like the footage is captured by a worker on a recent job. There is a good chance that the worker wanted to have a little fun or used the drone to perform an inspection. Either way, a great video!

A collection of clips

The last video on this list shows a range of clips from above a forest to the ocean. The pilot also managed to capture some pretty amazing colors created by nature. This truly shows the amazing quality the newly Mini 2 is capable of outputting and how it can be used.

DJI Mini 2

The DJI Mini 2 is the drone giant’s second attempt at a sub-250-gram drone. The whole purpose of such a drone is that it allows anyone to fly without having to register the drone with authorities, making it cheaper to fly. The Mini 2 improves over the original Mavic Mini with a new 4k 30 fps sensor and captures RAW photos. DJI has also increased the flight time by one minute from 30 to 31 minutes.

The new Mini 2 has also gained new and improved motors that allow it to fly in stronger winds and fly faster. Most impressively, though, the DJI Mini 2 can now fly up to 10 kilometers away, thanks to the inclusion of DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology. That makes it the perfect budget drone for everyone.

Check out some of our latest DJI Mini 2 coverage below:

Photo: danielparkmusic, Jrellek, and Toushif Hossain

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos