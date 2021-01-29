Citadel Defense receives a multimillion-dollar government order

Counter-drone company Citadel Defense has announced it has secured a multimillion-dollar government order for its Titan C system. Citadel’s system was chosen after an evaluation took a look at two dozen systems from companies around the world.

The Titan system was chosen as it addresses one of the major challenges currently faced in the anti-drone world: drones’ mobility. Citadel’s system can be stationary or mobile along with being mounted to vehicles or troops. This way, a dynamic force field can essentially be set up around a base, troops, or convoy.

Citadel’s radiofrequency sensors used the latest AI and machine learning detection systems to integrate layered counter-drone solutions better. The system uses an open architecture that allows for quick development and integration with other sensors and systems.

Citadel hopes to make counter-drone tech a norm across the government, military, and commercial industry. Thanks to $30 million in funding from the government, Citadel Defense has tripled the manufacturing of its Titan solution.

CEO of Citadel Defense Christopher William shared:

As the only automated RF sensor solution in the market that uses AI and machine learning to detect, identify, track, and safely defeat uncooperative drones, Titan is a force multiplier for US and allied forces. AI, machine learning, and adaptive countermeasures are required for the C-sUAS mission. New commercial UAS platforms have over 100 controller settings that can change a drone’s communication signature. Library-dependent and cyber-focused systems simply can’t keep up. With hundreds of sensors now deployed, Citadel is helping customers detect shifting trends in drone activity on a global scale to help stay ahead of the threat.

Citadel Defense is a counter-drone company that builds technology for the military, domestic security, and commercial applications. The company’s technology is used by the US Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard.

Citadel Defense uses its technology to protect soldiers on the ground with its ultra-portable Titan units. It is also used to defend US Navy fleets, the border force, critical infrastructure, ports and harbors, high-value assets, VIP events, and airports from drone incursions.

