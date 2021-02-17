DJI FPV drone accidentally put up for pre-order on Amazon UK

The upcoming DJI FPV drone has hit Amazon again, this time in the UK, showing off a March 1 release date. The listing includes an image from another DJI drone, along with a one-word description, making it seem that someone accidentally sent the page live.

The product page for its upcoming FPV drone was set live on February 14, with an odd price and a release date of March 1. It also allowed those who got in fast to pre-order the drone.

The product listing has the name “Flash,” suggesting the listing was being prepared for the launch. The product image looks to be the DJI Mavic 2 Fly More Combo, possibly a placeholder image until the actual ones are added.

The March 1 release date isn’t a big surprise as we recently saw the battery for the FPV drone released onto Amazon Germany with a release date of March 2. The price is listed as £131.44, which is obviously wrong.

Listings like this reinforce the leaked release date of March 2, meaning the wait for us to get our hands on this new drone is almost over.

Looking at the page again, it looks like the listing has been changed to “currently unavailable.” The product listing can still be accessed, but there is no new information on the drone.

While checking out Amazon Australia, it appears that DJI has listed its new FPV goggles as DJI Flash Goggles. This product page doesn’t have much info on it, but it does once again confirm the drone’s internal name of Flash.

Check out the rest of our coverage on the DJI Motion Controller and FPV drone.

Photo: Amazon via Güçlü Atamer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos