Altitude Angel to become Europe’s go-to UTM supplier

Altitude Angel has announced it expects to become Europe’s foremost supplier of UTM (Unified Traffic Management) technologies. The company’s UTM platform has already supported over 20,000 drone flights in Controlled (CTR) and Restricted Airspace (FRZ) over the last 12 months.

Over the last few years, Altitude Angel has worked hard to get its UTM platform up and running, with partnerships to make the system as useful as possible. As a result of this, the company has allowed various high-profile critical drone trials to take place.

These include:

Fly2Plan – UK

Project XCelerate – UK

Airspace of the Future – UK

Bringing Air Taxi Services to the South West Region – UK

AMU-LED – Spain, Netherlands, and UK

DSNA U-Space Together – France

Skyfarer – UK

Richard Parker, Altitude Angel, CEO and cofounder, shared:

“General and commercial aviation traffic has been greatly reduced as a result of COVID. Quieter skies have enabled a huge acceleration in the development and demonstration of drone, or RPAS, technologies. As the UK and Europe begin to emerge from the pandemic, we expect drone operations will continue and grow at an even faster pace and Altitude Angel will continue its role as a critical player in ensuring every flight can be conducted safely.”

It is estimated that around 1 million drone flights occur across Europe every week, with Altitude Angel expecting its network to touch at least one-fifth of them. The company can do this as it has partnered with many of the drone software companies in the region that rely on its Guardian UTM platform for real-time flight info and improved operator safety.

Richard added:

“We are passionate about our work with future-focused ANSPs, enterprise businesses, regulators and those developing airspace management platforms to enable a safer sky for all. Airspace integration is key and GuardianUTM is the market-leading platform which fosters and encourages innovation by enabling all stakeholders in the drone industry to operate safely.”

UK drone flights that have used Altitude Angel’s Guardian UTM platform

About Altitude Angel

The news comes after Altitude Angel announced its Drone Zone, which will be around 8 kilometers (5 miles) in length and 500 meters (0.3 miles) wide with enhanced detect-and-avoid capabilities. The drone zone will be operated and managed by Altitude Angel. It can support fully automated drone flights beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) from any drone manufacturer that complies with a few technical integrations without the need for specialist hardware.

The company also announced a partnership with Sky-Drones that allows its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM, to be quickly set up when and where required, removing the need for building ground-based infrastructure. A few months ago, Altitude Angel welcomed its first partner to the program, Spark Mobility, and later added Sugu Drones.

The system will specifically be deployed where a beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, meaning the system can be deployed worldwide.

GuardianUTM allows software developers and drone manufacturers to access tools and data that are accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to understand better active and past drone missions. The platform helps drone pilots follow local flight rules and avoid mid-air collisions with a dynamic alert system. GuardianUTM also includes data from local air authorities such as altitude restrictions, No-Fly Zones, and NOTAMs to ensure operations are as safe as possible.

