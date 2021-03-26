TindAIR launches to introduce urban air mobility to Europe

SESAR Joint Undertaking has partnered with companies and research labs to launch TindAIR, a consortium focused on urban air mobility in Europe. The new consortium will be completing a series of urban air mobility demonstrations.

As the interest and development of passenger and cargo drones continue to increase, they must be tested and safely integrated into the airspace alongside crewed aircraft and air traffic control.

To solve this, the SESAR Joint Undertaking has developed U-space, research, and innovation program aimed at integrating drones safely by creating one large system that can handle all aircraft types at one time.

Within this, the new TindAIR (or tactical instrumental deconfliction and in-flight resolution) project fits into place. Essentially it is a very large-scale demonstration project that aims to integrate drones into the airspace while ensuring the safety and respecting the privacy of people and property.

The demonstrations will cover various use cases including medical emergency transport, cargo transport, and passenger flights. It will also consider extreme situations where an emergency landing might need to occur or if the airspace is too full for the drone to fly safely.

TindAIR is expected to begin next year and will take place in urban areas of Toulouse and Bordeaux in France. At first, these flights will aim to validate operations and target architecture concepts for conflict detection.

The consortium consists of the following organizations:

− Coordinator: Innov’ATM, France

− ONERA (Office National d’Etudes et de Recherches Aérospatiales), France

− Pildo Consulting SL, Spain

− ISSNOVA (Institute for Sustainable Society and Innovation), Italy

− Rockwell Collins France SAS, France

− Skyports Limited, United Kingdom

− CIRA (Centro Italiano Ricerche Aerospaziali SCPA), Italy

− Aerospace Valley, France

− Fundacion TECNALIA Research & Innovation

− Skybirdsview, France

− APSYS, an AIRBUS company, France

Photo: SESAR and Guillaume Périgois (edited)

