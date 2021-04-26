Now you can see how far along Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory has come with the extra details of incredible 4K drone footage.

Germany-based drone pilot Daniel (@flybrandenburg) visits the sprawling Berlin-Brandenburg site of Tesla’s upcoming Gigafactory every weekend.

And every weekend, he puts out an incredible 4K video shot by his DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone, showing exclusive details of the construction progress at what is set to be the most advanced high-volume electric vehicle production plant in the world.

Daniel has been sharing these stunning videos for more than eight months now, giving us a bird’s-eye view of the earthworks and the buildings taking shape. The video below was shot this Sunday, April 25, 2021 – about a week after Tesla received the permits to lay pipes for sewage, rainwater, and power lines.

DroneDJ regulars may recall how, around this time last year, we reported that Tesla founder Elon Musk had OK’ed drone flights over the Germany factory location. At the time, a YouTuber had nearly gotten arrested for flying over the construction site. The content creator then made a video explaining his plight, and social media did its magic to make sure the message got to Musk.

With Musk giving the green light, several drone videos detailing the construction progress at the Gigafactory site have surfaced. Earlier this year, Musk himself took to Twitter to share a drone video showing massive amounts of snow covering the rooftops of the factory structures.

The most advanced Tesla Gigafactory

Tesla says the product technologies and production methods used at the Berlin-Brandenburg site will be absolutely cutting-edge. The factory, which will begin production of the Model Y electric crossover at launch later this year, will leverage powerful battery systems and high-performance drive units and electronics.

A special emphasis on vehicle safety is reflected by the automaker’s plans to use superior casting systems and body-shop. We are also told to look out for never seen before color tone depths and complexity in Model Y, as well as a high-quality final assembly.

Musk’s eventual goal is to hire up to 40,000 employees at the factory and produce up to 500,000 vehicles per year.

