XPONENTIAL 2021 announces speakers for virtual May session

Organizers of XPONENTIAL 2021 have revealed the speakers lineup for its virtual session in May, ahead of the resumed in-person conference in August.

Largest event for unmanned and autonomous systems

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has revealed the topics and speakers for four sessions in its XPONENTIAL online component May 4-6. Its second, in-person iteration is being held in Atlanta August 16-19, where it will again reclaim the title of “the world’s largest event for unmanned and autonomous systems.”

Skydio CEO and cofounder Andy Bry will deliver the keynote speech at 10:30 a.m. May 4. All other featured speakers announced for that day’s program hail from drone software company Auterion.

They include CEO David Sharpin, who will discuss UAS Government Adoption and the Rise of Autonomous Systems. Auterion head of enterprise product, Arnaud Thiercelin, will conduct a Security, Simulation – The Keys Towards a Secure, Robust and Resilient Autonomy Q/A; cofounder Kevin Sartori will hold forth on Software-Defined Drones Accelerate Autonomous Systems; and fellow cofounder Lorenz Meier presides the Open Source: The Only Way to Provide a Trusted Foundation for Assured Autonomy chat.

Speakers during May 5 and 6 sessions are expected to be announced soon. Prices for registration run from $20 to $299 for the virtual element, and $129 to $889 for the in-person Atlanta congress.

Easing toward post-COVID-19 normal

The hybrid format accommodating the enduring threat COVID-19 represents a compromise between the habitual gathering that has made the AUVSI event world famous, and the all-virtual proceedings in 2020.

The theme of XPONENTIAL 2021 is Assured Autonomy, which ­– per the definition dronedj.com editor Scott Simmie hunted down ­– involves “the process, methodology, and guiding principles for ensuring unmanned and autonomous systems will be safe and practical options, able to repeatedly perform the operations they are designed for and be seamlessly integrated into society at scale. This theme supports the event’s legacy of convening experts across markets and domains to advance the market for all things unmanned.”

