Wild FPV video at swimming pool takes the plunge

You have to see this. Seriously: You have to see this FPV video taken at a swimming pool – as competitive swimmers take on a 400M freestyle relay race.

We’ve seen amazing First-Person-View flights before: The viral Bowling Alley video comes to mind, as well as lot of volcano videos from Iceland. But we have yet to see anything quite like this: A superbly shot video at a swimming pool, done by a real pro.

The pilot’s name is Will Strathmann…and the guy’s got serious chops.

The man behind the sticks on the FPV swimming pool video

The post first caught our attention on Facebook, and we just had to find out more about Will Strathmann. Luckily, he has a website that filled us in on his background. It’s impressive. This is from Will’s site:

Will Strathmann is a Denver, Colorado based filmmaker, video editor, and commercially licensed FPV drone operator. His experience spans from solo, run-and-gun documentary shooting to working as a camera operator and 1st AC in production crews on international TV series and smaller productions. As a video editor he has years of experience in both short and long form editing. Will was a lead editor on PBS’s TV series, The Contenders in 2016. He is also a contributing 360 videographer for the New York Times Daily 360 video series.

Wow.

Let’s see the video…

Sure thing. But first, a note from Will on Facebook: “Brought my drone to the pool,” he wrote.

And did he ever. He also mentioned that he waterproofed the drone beforehand – which was a smart thing to do (you’ll see why). And the video? It’s awesome. The audio editing, speed ramping, and – most of all, the piloting – are just fantastic:

We’d like to see Will shoot at the Olympics…

Wait, there’s more!

Will has a truly high-level background – and has some pretty cool interests and talents. For example, he shot a pretty amazing video of Great White sharks:

Oh yes, and the talent doesn’t stop there. Will can also draw. Like, really, really well: This is a self-portrait time-lapse he made a number of years back.

Will’s website includes a link to Vimeo, which is supposed to contain a reel of his drone and cinematography work. Unfortunately, the link didn’t work for us. Will, if this happens to reach you and you get a live link, hit me up here and we’ll be happy to add it to the story.

And, wow, amazing job on the swimming pool video!

