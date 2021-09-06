Drone fly-through at PGA Tour Championship is ridiculously impressive

If you’re an NFL fan, you couldn’t have missed the FPV drone tours that Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins recently took us on, showing off their state-of-the-art practice facilities. Well, the social media team at PGA Tour HQ saw those videos and said: Hold my beer.

And boy, did they deliver! A drone fly-through video released Sunday gives a bird hawk’s-eye view of the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, with the machine swooping in and out of all the action happening at the season-ending Tour Championship.

We’re talking entering through the front door, zig-zagging through plush rooms, buzzing up the stairs, navigating tight corridors leading up to the locker room, exiting through a window and back in to interrupt an interview, and finally speeding up to take us to a finale that you wouldn’t believe until you see it.

Take a look, and tell us if that’s some skilled drone flying or what:

Drone fly-throughs are here to stay

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it now, drone fly-throughs are fast becoming a big business. An FPV drone flight can highlight several aspects of a business or a commercial property, especially those that are visually interesting. We’ve seen well-planned flights take us through sprawling car showrooms, provide an intimate peek into a housing complex, and even allow us to be a part of a wedding – all while being a clever piece of marketing.

An immersive experience is the key here. People like watching first-person view videos. And if these videos are produced well, viewers end up taking in the message without really realizing they’re being exposed to the offerings of a commercial operation. In their mind, they’re simply watching a great flight that helps to tell the story of a business: the business of sports.

Read more: Hot damn! Porsche’s FPV drone film for Taycan Cross Turismo slays

