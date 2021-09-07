DJI Mavic 3 renders ‘close’ to real product: Source

Well, some new renders of the DJI Mavic 3 have surfaced online. Normally, we don’t pay too much attention to renders – because they can be based solely on imagination. But, we’re told from a trusted source in China, these Mavic 3 renders are pretty close to the real product.

It’s that time once again: When leaks of an impending product – or even renders – start popping up online. In the case of DJI, most of the initial leaks tend to surface on Chinese social media. And the latest are renders of the Mavic 3.

Of course, anyone with the skills can create a rendered graphic. But a source in China says these images bear some striking similarities to the real thing.

DJI Mavic 3 renders

These latest images popped up initially on WeChat, one of the more popular Chinese social media networks. They were then distributed on Twitter by the @DealsDrone account:

How close are these?

Well, at first glance some of the proportions seem to be out. The arms are thinner than we’d expect, but other aspects – such as the rear-loading battery (instead of the traditional top-mount) – are in line with previous images we’ve seen:

This shell indicates a rear-mount battery. Note ventilation scoop…

We checked in with a source

We have a source in China with his finger close to the pulse of this project. We ran the WeChat images past him. He says he knows the person who created them, and that the camera module portion (which is what will likely interest most people) is very accurate. Here’s an excerpt from our texting today:

When will the DJI Mavic 3 be released?

Well, that depends on whom you ask. We had initially predicted (based on the same source) that it would be October or November, as outlined in this story. But then another source – a former DJI employee – told us there were delays and the product would likely not be released until January of 2022.

But then some other things happened: Most notably, the apparent end of production of the Mavic 2 Pro. And while demand for that model no doubt had dropped, you wouldn’t think DJI would simply leave a hole in its product line for a period of several months. So the other option is that DJI is now retooling its factories for the production of the Mavic 3. Our China source – who originally predicted October or November, says that’s still the case.

And so, we wait. But hopefully only for a month or two.

