Latest GoPro Hero 10 leak reveals price, more details ahead of launch

The next version of GoPro’s iconic action camera, the Hero 10 Black, is tipped to launch this week. Ahead of the launch, new leaks have emerged, giving details on everything – from the improvements in the new front screen to the expected price of the product.

We already know that the heavily leaked GoPro Hero 10 Black is expected to come with a larger 23MP camera that can record videos in 5.3K at 60fps and 4K at 120fps. It would be powered by a new GP2 processor and offer better video stabilization, thanks to HyperSmooth 4.0 technology. Outside the hood, we know the front casing of the action cam will flaunt blue lettering for better branding.

Now, a new report by Roland Quandt and WinFuture reveals that the lens cover is getting a hydrophobic (water-repellent) coating to minimize reflection and improve the image quality. More realistic reproduction of the textures and contrast is to be expected – even in low-light conditions.

The report also claims that the 2.27-inch front screen is getting a higher refresh rate for a more fluid display. In the meantime, the touch controls on its new action cam are expected to be faster than ever, offering better image quality for live streams as well.







Meanwhile, the field of view on the GoPro Hero 10 Black remains unchanged at 132 degrees – extendable to 155 degrees with the Max Lens Mod. And since the dimensions of the new model are also the same as that of the Hero 9, the previous model’s accessories should be compatible with the new action cam. The product’s weight, in the meantime, has dropped marginally to 153 grams even as the 1720mAh battery is retained.

GoPro Hero 10 Black launch and price

The expected retail price of the Go Pro Hero 10 is €540 without the GoPro Cloud annual subscription. And though the company is yet to make an official announcement, leaks suggest the product launch could happen on September 15.

