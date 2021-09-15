GoPro confirms Sept. 16 Hero 10 launch with an epic teaser video

GoPro has confirmed that its latest action camera, Hero 10 Black, will be launched on September 16. And to make this announcement, the company has released a truly magnificent teaser video – the kind that makes you say: Shut up and take my money!

The teaser video has been released with a title that says: “A New Era of GoPro.” And that makes sense, considering it’s going to be the 10th anniversary of the immensely popular action cam series.

But even as the GoPro community awaits the launch of the highly anticipated Hero 10, fans of the flagship camera already have some idea about what to expect from the September 16 event.

A string of leaks in the past few weeks have revealed that the GoPro Hero 10 Black is expected to come with a larger 23MP camera that can record videos in 5.3K at 60fps and 4K at 120fps. With a new GP2 processor powering the action camera, Hero 10 is expected to knock it out of the park performance-wise, delivering enviable results in low-light conditions too.







And then there is the utterly brilliant HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization technology – whose wonders you’d be able to appreciate in the teaser video below.

Other leaked details include the lens cover getting a hydrophobic (water-repellent) coating to minimize reflection and improved image quality. The 2.27-inch front screen is getting a higher refresh rate to allow for a more fluid display. And the touch controls on GoPro Hero 10 are also expected to be faster than ever, offering better image quality for live streams as well.

Leaks further suggest that Hero 10 will launch at a price of €540 – which roughly converts into a >$600 price point – without the GoPro Cloud annual subscription.

But if you’re not looking to spend that kind of money, you should know that ahead of the new launch, GoPro is offering Hero 9 with a one-year cloud subscription for $350 – a savings of $100.

Let’s watch the GoPro Hero 10 teaser video

