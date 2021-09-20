Watch live drone footage of Spain’s La Palma volcano spewing lava and ash

Over 5,000 people were forced to evacuate after a volcano on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, erupted on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. local time. As the volcano continues to spit out lava and ash, live drone footage from the region shows the extent of the damage.

The eruption of La Cumbre Vieja over the weekend marks the Canary Islands’ first in 50 years. Though there have been no reports of fatalities, the lava, moving at 700 meters per hour, has destroyed at least 100 houses.

The lava from the eruption is set to reach the sea at around 8 pm local time today, which regional leader Angel Victor Torres fears could trigger toxic gases and reduce visibility at sea.

Meanwhile, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute is working tirelessly to obtain key scientific data from the eruption, including measuring sulfur dioxide concentrations as well as the chemical composition of the plume, taking thermal images, and setting up a geochemical station to monitor the chemical and isotopic composition of soil gas.

The catastrophe Sunday was preceded by weeks of intense seismic activity in the region, which alerted authorities that an eruption was possible. In the past few days, more than 4,200 tremors, known as an “earthquake swarm”, were recorded on the island as ground deformation indicated that magma was bubbling underneath the surface.

Even as local officials urge people to stay away from the affected region, Spain’s tourism minister Reyes Maroto has said in an interview today the eruption could be a potential tourist attraction.

The island is open. If your hotel is affected, we will find you another one. Make the most of this opportunity to enjoy what nature has brought us.

These remarks have triggered backlash, with political opponents blasting Maroto by pointing out that people were losing their homes in the disaster.

