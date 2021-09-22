Things you shouldn’t do with a drone: Use it to lift your kid

We’ve all seen drone fail videos pop up on social media from time to time. Sometimes, we get a good laugh out of the misfortune, or sheer foolishness, of hapless pilots. Other times, we wonder out loud, “What the hell were you thinking?!” Guess which category this gem fits in.

The video “Parent of the year award goes to the dad flying his kid on a giant drone” has been getting some buzz on Reddit. The 50-second footage begin with a toothy kid explaining to us that he’s wearing a helmet because things are about to get “scary.”

You’d think he means “crazy,” but by the time the video ends, you realize scary indeed was the apt word choice.

So, here’s this daredevil kid who is standing underneath a giant industrial drone, probably oblivious to what propellers spinning at speed can do to do human flesh. He grabs the landing gear and the drone lifts him off the ground, its motors groaning tremendously under pressure. Thankfully, the drone doesn’t go too high because that helmet would have done precious little to save the guy’s legs if he fell.

Uh, did we say “if”? We meant “when.” Watch:

You can see how things could have gotten so much worse for this boy, the way that drone crashed… So, why do it? Why put your kid at risk and total an expensive piece of gadget for a few seconds of thrill?

And lately, when it comes to drone users, we’ve been wondering that a lot: Why do people do the things they do… because if you really think about it, there are many rules mandated by the regulatory bodies that would seem like common sense to most, and yet people break them:

Don’t fly near an airport because you may actually hit an airplane like the York Regional Police in Canada did.

Don’t interfere with an emergency response because that action could result in a 2-acre-wide fire spreading to 500 acres overnight, fueling the second-largest recorded wildfire in California’s history.

Don’t fly over people or invade someone’s privacy because it may prompt your city council to restrict drone operators with even more regulations and everyone’s going to hate you for that.

Don’t fly under the influence of alcohol or drugs because you may end up crashing into your neighbor’s window and they will call the police on you.

call the police on you. Don’t harass wildlife with your drone because you don’t really want the blood of 1,500 unborn elegant terns on your hands, now do you?

Yes, we know, an overwhelming majority of people fly safely and responsibly. But incidents like these do serve as a handy reminder of what not to do with a drone.

