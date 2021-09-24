DJI Mavic 3 vs. Mavic 2 Pro: Specs compared on DJI’s flagship drones

DJI’s latest drone, the long-awaited Mavic 3, promises to “double the fun” for content creators with two cameras instead of one. With its launch set for November, DJI Mavic 3’s leaked user manual and spec sheet suggest the drone will offer serious improvements over the Mavic 2 Pro, which is now three years old.

Here’s what we know so far from the leaked specs…

DJI Mavic 2 Pro vs. Mavic 3

Specs/model DJI Mavic 2 Pro DJI Mavic 3 Aircraft Takeoff weight 907 g <920 g Max flight duration (no wind; 25 kph speed) 31 minutes 46 minutes Operating temperature -10°C to 40°C -10°C to 40°C Operating frequency 2.400-2.483 GHz

5.725-5.850 GHz 2.400-2.483 GHz

5.725-5.850 GHz Camera Sensor

1” CMOS

Effective pixels:

20 million Telephoto camera

1/2″ CMOS

Effective pixels: 12 million



Wide-angle camera

4/3″ CMOS

Effective pixels: 20 million Lens FOV: about 77°

35 mm format equivalent:

28 mm

Aperture:

f/2.8–f/11

Shooting range:

1 m to ∞ Telephoto camera

FOV: 15°

35 mm format equivalent: 160 mm

Aperture: f/4.4

Shooting range: from 3 m to ∞



Wide-angle camera

FOV: 84°

35 mm format equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/2.8-f/11

Shooting range: from 1 m to ∞ ISO range Video: 100-6400

Photo:

100-3200 (auto)

100-12800 (manual) Telephoto camera

Video: 100-3200 (auto)

Photo: 100-3200 (auto)



Wide-angle camera

Video: 100-6400

Photo:

100-3200 (auto)

100-12800 (manual) Shutter speed Electronic shutter:

8–1/8000s Telephoto camera

Electronic: 1-1/8000s

Wide-angle camera

Manual: 8-1/2000s

Electronic: 8-1/8000s Remote controller battery 3,950 mAh 5,000 mAh Video transmission system OcuSync 2.0 OcuSync 3.0 Wi-Fi protocol NA Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display,

802.11b/a/g/n/n/ac/spindle 2×2 MIMO is supported Bluetooth protocol NA Bluetooth 5.1 Intelligent flight battery type LiPo LiPo 4S Battery capacity 3,850 mAh 5,000 mAh DJI App DJI GO 4 DJI Fly

DJI Mavic 3 price and launch

According to an earlier leaked poster, Mavic 3 is expected to launch on November 15.

The basic version of the drone is tipped to cost $1,600. But there are three packages that would be made available:

DJI Mavic 3

DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo

DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo

Here’s what you can expect in each package:

