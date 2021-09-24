DJI Mavic 3 vs. Mavic 2 Pro: Specs compared on DJI’s flagship drones

DJI’s latest drone, the long-awaited Mavic 3, promises to “double the fun” for content creators with two cameras instead of one. With its launch set for November, DJI Mavic 3’s leaked user manual and spec sheet suggest the drone will offer serious improvements over the Mavic 2 Pro, which is now three years old.
Here’s what we know so far from the leaked specs…
DJI Mavic 2 Pro vs. Mavic 3
|Specs/model
|DJI Mavic 2 Pro
|DJI Mavic 3
|Aircraft
|Takeoff weight
|907 g
|<920 g
|Max flight duration (no wind; 25 kph speed)
|31 minutes
|46 minutes
|Operating temperature
|-10°C to 40°C
|-10°C to 40°C
|Operating frequency
|2.400-2.483 GHz
5.725-5.850 GHz
|2.400-2.483 GHz
5.725-5.850 GHz
|Camera
|Sensor
1” CMOS
Effective pixels:
20 million
|Telephoto camera
1/2″ CMOS
Effective pixels: 12 million
Wide-angle camera
4/3″ CMOS
Effective pixels: 20 million
|Lens
|FOV: about 77°
35 mm format equivalent:
28 mm
Aperture:
f/2.8–f/11
Shooting range:
1 m to ∞
|Telephoto camera
FOV: 15°
35 mm format equivalent: 160 mm
Aperture: f/4.4
Shooting range: from 3 m to ∞
Wide-angle camera
FOV: 84°
35 mm format equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/2.8-f/11
Shooting range: from 1 m to ∞
|ISO range
|Video: 100-6400
Photo:
100-3200 (auto)
100-12800 (manual)
|Telephoto camera
Video: 100-3200 (auto)
Photo: 100-3200 (auto)
Wide-angle camera
Video: 100-6400
Photo:
100-3200 (auto)
100-12800 (manual)
|Shutter speed
|Electronic shutter:
8–1/8000s
|Telephoto camera
Electronic: 1-1/8000s
Wide-angle camera
Manual: 8-1/2000s
Electronic: 8-1/8000s
|Remote controller battery
|3,950 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Video transmission system
|OcuSync 2.0
|OcuSync 3.0
|Wi-Fi protocol
|NA
|Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display,
802.11b/a/g/n/n/ac/spindle 2×2 MIMO is supported
|Bluetooth protocol
|NA
|Bluetooth 5.1
|Intelligent flight battery type
|LiPo
|LiPo 4S
|Battery capacity
|3,850 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|DJI App
|DJI GO 4
|DJI Fly
DJI Mavic 3 price and launch
According to an earlier leaked poster, Mavic 3 is expected to launch on November 15.
The basic version of the drone is tipped to cost $1,600. But there are three packages that would be made available:
- DJI Mavic 3
- DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo
- DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo
Here’s what you can expect in each package:
