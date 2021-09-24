DJI Mavic 3 vs. Mavic 2 Pro: Specs compared on DJI’s flagship drones

DJI’s latest drone, the long-awaited Mavic 3, promises to “double the fun” for content creators with two cameras instead of one. With its launch set for November, DJI Mavic 3’s leaked user manual and spec sheet suggest the drone will offer serious improvements over the Mavic 2 Pro, which is now three years old.

Here’s what we know so far from the leaked specs…

Specs/modelDJI Mavic 2 ProDJI Mavic 3
Aircraft
Takeoff weight907 g<920 g
Max flight duration (no wind; 25 kph speed)31 minutes 46 minutes
Operating temperature-10°C to 40°C-10°C to 40°C
Operating frequency2.400-2.483 GHz
5.725-5.850 GHz		2.400-2.483 GHz
5.725-5.850 GHz
Camera
Sensor
1” CMOS
Effective pixels:
20 million		Telephoto camera
1/2″ CMOS
Effective pixels: 12 million

Wide-angle camera
4/3″ CMOS
Effective pixels: 20 million
LensFOV: about 77°
35 mm format equivalent:
28 mm
Aperture:
f/2.8–f/11
Shooting range:
1 m to ∞		Telephoto camera
FOV: 15°
35 mm format equivalent: 160 mm
Aperture: f/4.4
Shooting range: from 3 m to ∞

Wide-angle camera
FOV: 84°
35 mm format equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/2.8-f/11
Shooting range: from 1 m to ∞
ISO rangeVideo: 100-6400
Photo:
100-3200 (auto)
100-12800 (manual)		Telephoto camera
Video: 100-3200 (auto)
Photo: 100-3200 (auto)

Wide-angle camera
Video: 100-6400
Photo:
100-3200 (auto)
100-12800 (manual)
Shutter speedElectronic shutter:
8–1/8000s		Telephoto camera
Electronic: 1-1/8000s
Wide-angle camera
Manual: 8-1/2000s
Electronic: 8-1/8000s
Remote controller battery3,950 mAh5,000 mAh
Video transmission systemOcuSync 2.0OcuSync 3.0
Wi-Fi protocolNAWi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display,
802.11b/a/g/n/n/ac/spindle 2×2 MIMO is supported
Bluetooth protocolNABluetooth 5.1
Intelligent flight battery typeLiPoLiPo 4S
Battery capacity3,850 mAh5,000 mAh
DJI AppDJI GO 4DJI Fly

DJI Mavic 3 price and launch

According to an earlier leaked poster, Mavic 3 is expected to launch on November 15.

The basic version of the drone is tipped to cost $1,600. But there are three packages that would be made available:

  • DJI Mavic 3
  • DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo
  • DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo

Here’s what you can expect in each package:

Read more: DJI Mavic 3 full specs, manual, price leak ahead of launch

