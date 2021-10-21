He’s a shooting guard… and maybe an FPV drone shooter as well

It’s quite possible that a Minnesota Timberwolves guard isn’t actually the pilot behind this lovely little FPV drone video. But it’s nice to think Anthony Edwards can actually pitch and roll as well as he can run and gun. Watch a basketball star fly an FPV drone.

In a video posted by the basketball team this morning, Edwards is seen secretly testing a drone in the Timberwolves offices and pestering everyone he flies past. The mascot, the coach, TV journalists all feel the rush of the FPV’s backwash. But it all ends with a thud when one of the team’s new owners, Alex Rodriguez, uses his old baseball skills to stop the drone cold.

The Timberwolves selected Edwards as the number one overall pick in the 2020 NBA. And in his NBA debut he scored 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in 25 minutes. At 6-foot-6 he’s an impressive figure, but is it really likely he has mad piloting skills as well?

So, who’s really behind the controls? It’s just a guess of course. But this IS Minnesota, home of Jay Christensen, the pilot of Right up Our Alley fame. And the Timberwolves have been great fans of Jay and his work.

In fact, here’s Edwards in one of Christensen’s amazing continuous takes, promoting the Timberwolves before one of the team’s games last year.

Our money is on Christensen as the pilot. But our heart is with Edwards.

And he might want to retrieve that controller and those goggles.

