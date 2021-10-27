New DJI Mimo app update adds support for Action 2 camera

Update: Our Action 2 review here and also at 9to5Toys.

DJI is all set to launch the new Action 2 camera later today. In preparation for that, the company has rolled out an update for its Mimo app that will be required to unlock the full potential of the new camera. The app update is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Mimo is an all-in-one app that DJI has designed specifically for its Osmo series of cameras and video stabilizers. This includes the OM line of smartphone gimbals, Pocket handheld cameras, and action cameras – Osmo Action, and now, Action 2. The Mimo is filled with several intuitive features, editing tools, and pre-designed templates through which users can edit and share footage to social media instantly.

According to the release notes, DJI Mimo version 1.7.0:

1. Adds support for DJI Action 2

2. Supports audio extraction from local video file

3. Adds more courses in Academy

New DJI Action 2 camera

According to leaks, the DJI Action 2 camera will support a host of creative features, including:

Timelapse: Show off your creative flair with a show-stopping timelapse. Capture the bustle of the city or storm clouds rolling in with a sped-up passage of time.

8x slow motion: A near miss, the moment of impact, or the break of a wave are all the more epic in slow-mo. With Action 2, you can even enable or disable slow motion during shooting for precise timing and more freedom.

Digital zoom: Seamlessly switch from close-ups to distance shots, even as you shoot, to add greater depth to your footage.

Moreover, the action camera with an all-new modular design will be able to capture 4K/120fps video, supporting an ultra-wide 155-degree FOV. Leaks also suggest that a fresh “HorizonSteady” feature would help to keep your footage level, no matter how wild the action gets.

From go-karting to dirt biking, DJI’s latest built-in stabilization algorithm detects and corrects camera shake and rotation in real-time.

