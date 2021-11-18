This holiday season, Wing drones will deliver Christmas cheer in Australia

On-demand residential drone delivery service Wing is bringing Christmas magic directly to Australia’s driveways and backyards this holiday season. Starting today, customers who live in Wing’s service areas in Canberra and Logan will be able to order a free “The Elf on the Shelf” plush toy and have it delivered to their home by a drone within minutes. And that’s not even the best part.

For each elf toy delivered, Wing will donate $5 to children’s education charity The Smith Family to bolster their toy and book drive.

The Smith Family aims to support more than 29,000 Australian children living in hardship this year, ensuring that they do not miss out on opening a gift at Christmas time, simply because their families can’t afford it.

This is why the drone delivery unit of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is also encouraging every family who receives an elf toy to pay it forward and consider making a donation to The Smith Family.

As Wing’s head of policy and community affairs, Australia, Jesse Suskin, tells:

We know the last few months have been challenging for so many Australians with COVID-19 lockdowns impacting celebrations, important milestones, and family get-togethers. As restrictions begin to ease, and the season of giving is upon us, we’re helping spread a little festive fun to our customers, while also raising awareness and fundraising in support of one of Australia’s leading children’s charities.

The company says it has received several requests from customers in both Canberra and Logan to deliver “The Elf on the Shelf” for their little ones at home. So, Wing was more than happy to tie these special deliveries with The Smith Family’s fundraising campaign. Suskin says:

While the elves are busy getting Santa’s sleigh ready for his long journey on Christmas Eve, and the reindeers get some much-needed rest, we’re delighted Wing’s drones can help deliver a little magic this festive season.

Alan Le May, general manager for The Smith Family in Queensland, sums up:

This has been another extremely tough year for some of the students and families we support and by getting involved in our Toy and Book appeal, you can help bring a little festive cheer to those families who need it most. We would like to say a huge thank you to our friends at Wing for their support this year and we hope lots of families can get involved with their Elf on the Shelf delivery this Christmas.

