Best Drone deals for Black Friday 2021: DJI, Skydio, action cams, more

We didn’t expect much this year in savings from drone manufacturers due to the chip shortage and supply chain issues. However, we found a good selection of deals from different retailers. You can check out these Black Friday deals below.

DJI Drones

This year’s deals from DJI come mostly from B&H, Adorama, and Amazon instead of directly from DJI. We hoped the brand new Mavic 3 would show up on our list, but we will have to wait for next year to see the latest DJI family member have its price marked down.

DJI FPV Combo

The DJI FPV Combo, which comes with the drone, goggles, and controller, is marked down to $999 on all major retailers. This deal also includes its Fly More and Motion Controller kits. You can also find bundles from B&H and Adorama that include hard cases, microSD cards, and strobe lights, all discounted.

DJI Mini, Mini 2, and Air 2S Black Friday savings

Mini Fly More Combo at $298.99 ($200 off) from B&H and Amazon

Air 2S with Battery and Strobe light for $1,125.78 ($62 off) from B&H

Air 2S Fly More Combo with accessories for $1,299 ($99 off) from Adorama

Mini 2 Fly More Combo with added accessories for $599 from Adorama

DJI Osmo

Plenty of Black Friday deals are also out for DJI’s world-class gimbals. From the Osmo class to DJI’s professional Ronin line of 3-axis gimbals. The OM 4 smartphone gimbal is marked down to $129. Similarly, the OM 3 combo kit is down to $99.

The first-gen Osmo Pocket sees a markdown to $199 everywhere. This might be the new price for this handy little camera. If you are looking for the new Pocket 2, you will have to pay full price, however there is a special going on at DJI’s store. Only on the Sunset White model of the Pocket 2 can you get it in a limited edition gift combo box. This combo includes a microSD card, DJI notebook, DJI crossbody bag, greeting card, and exclusive badge set. This is an extra $100, $429, and is only available while supply lasts.

DJI professional gimbals

If you are looking for something for your cinema or DSLR/Mirrorless, you’re in luck. You can find DJI’s Ronin-SC for $279, a savings of $160. In addition, DJI’s RS 2 and RSC 2 gimbals also show discounts of $127.50 on B&H when buying the kit that comes with the Nanuk 930 hard case for $1,009 and $749, respectively.

Of course, check out DJI’s Holiday Special for unique gift boxes and giveaways – even a chance to win a Mavic 3! Some lucky winners will also be the first to get future released products in 2022.

Skydio

If you are looking to take advantage of Skydio’s advanced AI flying technologies, you can find its Skydio 2 kits discounted on its website. The Starter Kit is now $949 with a $400 discount, and the Sports, Cinema, and Pro bundles are all marked down by $500.

Action Cameras

GoPro

Some of you may want to make an upgrade or grab a few more action cameras for your homebuilt FPV drones. While not a lot, GoPro’s HERO 10, 9, and 8 Black action cameras are discounted by $50 on B&H. You can find the same deal for the 10 and 9 on Amazon, making the new prices $449, $349, and $249, respectively.

You can also save $100 on the HERO 7 Black bundle, including all the accessories you need to start using the action camera. This bundle is available at B&H for $249.

Insta360

Insta360 just announced their deals for Black Friday Wednesday, and it doesn’t matter what you buy; you should be able to find it discounted on their website. For example, Insta’s ONE R action cameras are 15% off, and most other items are 10% off. You can find the details here.

Storage solutions

While everyone is looking for deals with drones, SD and SSD storage have some of the flashy deals everyone may want.

LaCie rugged portable drives

The iconic orange rugged HDDs and SDDs are on sale with its mini HDD drive starting at $54.99 for 1TB and $119.99 for 5TBs. If you are looking for SSD, its rugged models start at $139.99. So now is an excellent time to get one of two for out in the field footage storage.

Samsung T5 and T7 portable SSDs

I use a Samsung T5 while traveling to backup all of my photos locally. Having a local and remote backup is essential for making sure you never lose your valuable hard work. Samsung’s T5 SSD is discounted to $109.99, and the faster T7 can be found as low as $79.99.

SanDisk SD and microSD cards

For most drones, you will need microSD cards to record photos or videos. SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD cards are on sale, starting at $14.95 for 64GB and ending at $159.99 for the 1TB card. All of these come with an SD card adapter.

If you also need standard SD cards or want to make the upgrade to SanDisk’s Extreme PRO lineup, now is your time to do it. Its UHS-I SD cards start at $15.99 for the 64GB card and $249.99 for the large 1TB model.

SanDisk Portable SSDs

SanDisk’s portable SSDs are also being marked down this year. The second-gen version can be found starting at $79.99, with the 4TB model being only $449.99 (B&H only). The first-gen SSD is also seeing discounts but are the same prices as the gen 2.

Check back here throughout the rest of this week for more deals as they become available. Also, check out 9to5Toy’s Black Friday guide to find more deals this week.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos