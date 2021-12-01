DroneDJ Weekly: Walmart drone deliveries, Fly app issues with Pixel 6, and more

This week on DroneDJ‘s weekly live show Yifei and Seth will discuss some of the top stories from the past week and some continued holiday savings on drones. Check out the top stories this week and see how to watch the live show Wednesday morning below.

Renault revamps classic car into eVTOL concept

The iconic Renault L4 has been revamped to become an eVTOL concept. The automaker, which has seen success in the EV and hybrid scene, is now looking toward the eVTOL space.

After a year-long celebration we wanted to create something unconventional to close up the 60th anniversary of 4L. This collaboration with TheArsenale was a natural fit. The flying show-car AIR4 is something unseen, and a wink to how this icon could look like in another 60 years. Arnaud Belloni, Renault brand global marketing director

The AIR4, as it is now known, brings up an interesting point to the future of eVTOL manufacturers. We see plenty of startups creating great products, but legacy car manufacturers could sweep in and play a serious role if this is the future.

DJI Fly incompatibility with Google Pixel 6 phones

If you are a flyer of DJI’s Mavic lineup of drones, you are well aware of the company’s Fly app. Hopefully, you also didn’t upgrade over Black Friday and Cyber Monday to the newest Google Pixel 6 because your drones would be grounded.

The world’s largest drone manufacture does not support Google’s new flagship. As a result, if you attempt to fly with DJI’s app, you will see a black screen instead of a video feed. DJI’s “fix” is telling pilots to use a secondary phone, something many people don’t have. Hopefully, DJI fixes this soon, but sadly I wouldn’t hold my breath until they do.

Mavic 3 sees extension to warranty refresh coverage

DJI’s newest flagship drone might have gotten a little sweeter for those who worry about the drone’s warranty or DJI’s Refresh coverage. If you purchase a new Mavic 3 or the Refresh coverage before January 1, 2022, then you will get at least one extra month of coverage. This is because DJI will set the official start date of your coverage for February 8 while also covering your drone before that date.

Walmart 30-minute drone delivery is live

While Amazon has been teasing drone delivery for years, Walmart is the one bringing it to the market first. So if you live in a few cities – Farmington, Rogers, and Bentonville – in Arkansas, you will soon be able to have items delivered via drone to your home. Currently, the service is live in Farmington and will come to the others soon.

Convenience, delivered We’re teaming up with @godroneup to make drone deliveries from multiple stores in Northwest Arkansas. The first Hub is already live in Farmington, AR, and gives customers access to products in as little as 30 minutes. Read more: https://t.co/xhsK8PKRgg pic.twitter.com/XggKUoZEzv — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2021

While it isn’t fully integrated with Walmart’s website yet, this is a promising start to a future of drone-based delivery services.

Continued holiday sales

If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don’t worry, there are still some great savings to be had on certain drone products. Skydio is still discounting its bundles of the Skydio 2 with the Starter Kit starting at $949.

For DJI, you can find good deals on Adorama Mini 2 Fly More Combo, including added accessories for $619. Also, you can get the original Mini with the Fly More Combo for $399 as well.

