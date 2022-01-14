Volatus and DRAXXON offer mobile command centers for first responder and public service drone operators

Canadian drone services specialist Volatus Aerospace is partnering with a US company to provide fully integrated mobile command centers to first responders and other UAV operators in public safety missions.

Toronto-based Volatus says it has teamed up with DRAXXON to offer terrestrial mobile command centers tailored to the specific, often urgent drone uses of first responders and other public services reacting to emergencies or disasters. The units will be configured to the specifics common to those missions, but can be further customized to the tactical requirements and operational particularities of different agencies buying them.

“The public safety market is rapidly adopting the use of tactical drones and the application of Drones as First Responder,” said Volatus CEO Glen Lynch. “Mobile Command Centers provide all the components of a rapid response unit including drone communications, flight operations, and live data feeds. DRAXXON is a leading manufacturer of high-quality, specialized vehicles designed for multi-mission capabilities. Innovation and quality make them a perfect partner for our public safety initiative.”

In its partnership with Illinois-based DRAXXON, Volatus will outfit a range of vehicles – from SUVs to vans or even larger, if desired – with all the communication and navigational tech first responders and other public services on drone missions require. The company says all equipment is tested and optimized before delivery – from multicellular bonded modems that provide satellite communication, to flight operations integration and hardware. Drones and their accessories can also be purchased by clients wanting additional aerial assets.

Volatus says the specialized mobile command centers will allow first responder users to maintain the highest levels of situational awareness during drone operations. To facilitate work in those often tense and chaotic situations, the partners have designed an easy-to-use command and control system that integrates drone technology, fixed mount camera systems, and other information-gathering sensors inside each vehicle.

“Partnering with Volatus and integrating their various drones, mission control systems, and intelligence offerings with our high quality, specialized vehicle solutions, results in powerful resources for first responders,” commented DRAXXON CEO Brock Wilkerson.

Volatus is accustomed to juggling a variety of activities in its UAV services and solutions, which include drone sales, flying specified missions for clients, cargo transportation, and pilot training. Its move into mobile command centers for first responders and other public services marks further diversification of its business – and a potentially lucrative one at that.

According to a 2021 Markets&Markets study, fulfilling the UAV-related equipment needs of global governments, law enforcement, and public services is expected to generate $5.7 billion by 2026, and increase by over 17% annually until then.

