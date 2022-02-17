Autel releases firmware upgrade for EVO Nano and Lite series drones

Popular drone manufacturer Autel has announced the release of new firmware upgrades for its EVO Nano and Lite series drones that enhance, fix, or add numerous features, including new video options.

Autel said Thursday that the firmware updates for its EVO Nano, EVO Nano+, EVO Lite, and EVO Lite+ drones were available for free downloading. In addition to addressing problems or improvements evoked by Autel clients, the upgrades significantly augment ease-of-use and performance while adding new features. The latter include multiple video frame rate choices up to 50 fps (24/25/48/50 fps), manual focus control for most models, and enhanced photo resolution options in some craft.

The addition of the varying frame rate settings aims to give users greater control of video quality and facilitate the use of advanced shooting techniques. The new manual focus control available on Autel’s Lite, Lite+, and Nano+ drones lets users create and capture the precise shots they hanker for.

New customizable photo stamps – currently available in the English-language version of Autel’s app – are primarily designed for professional applications requiring time of day and other image information to be recorded directly in the frame.

Information on the EVO Nano series firmware V1.1.14 upgrade is available on Autel’s website, while details on the EVO Lite series V1.1.4 update can be found here.

Autel says several existing drone features have been improved and streamlined in new firmware.

For example, tapping and holding the zoom button (displayed after take off) now enables optimized continuous zoom mode. Album ordering has been improved for all models and SD Card handling has been improved. There are a number of improvements especially for the EVO Nano series: Issues with video ‘jello’-effect and horizon leveling have been fixed. Speed Priority (max 15m/s or 33mph) and Video Priority (max 13m/s or 29mph) options have been added in Ludicrous Mode. Wind resistance performance when hovering has also been improved.

Meanwhile, EVO Nano+ and EVO Nano gain new high photo resolutions of 8192×6144 and 8000×6000 respectively with the new firmware.

The new upgrades drop at the same time many Autel customers are receiving new Nano and Lite series drones and Premium Bundle options.

