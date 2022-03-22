Which drones are compatible with DJI’s new RC Plus?

Alongside announcing the DJI Matrice 30, the company also announced its RC Plus enterprise controller. Find out below which drones are compatible with the RC Plus.

What is the RC Plus controller?

DJI’s new RC Plus first leaked in an FCC filing in February, giving us the first look at what the drone leader will offer its enterprise users. The controller features a seven-inch screen, six quick access function buttons, and a combo internal plus hot-swappable battery.

The RC Plus is designed to work in the most extreme environments. Offering an IP54 rating, the controller can be used in the rain or snow and extreme cold and heat. The features of the RC Plus don’t stop there. It also has a wide range of ports available to the pilot: microSD card, USB, HDMI, and USB-C. The RC Plus also supports 4G connectivity.

Which drones work with the RC Plus?

Right now, only DJI enterprise drones are compatible with the new RC Plus controller; however, that might change in the future.

The RC Plus is DJI’s new flagship enterprise controller, officially supporting the flagship M300 and new compact M30 drones. A small asterisk to that is the M300 won’t come with the RC Plus controller, but official support will come in the future. However, when purchasing the newer M30, the RC Plus will come in the box.

There is no word if the RC Plus will gain support for the Mavic 2 or Phantom 4 enterprise versions either.

Possible support for future drones?

When asked about possible support for the Mavic 3, a DJI spokesperson told DroneDJ that there are “no current plans for Mavic compatibility,” but “we will monitor consumer needs and may adjust based on consumer demand.” The Mavic 3’s power camera has made it an excellent option for cinematographers and enterprise users alike. Additionally, the RC Plus’ extensive ports and programable buttons would be well-loved by the Mavic 3 user base.

According to a leak, the future Inspire 3 may also work with the RC Plus. The leaker OsitaLV shared a screenshot of an RC Plus information page that shared the supported models. According to OsitaLV, one of the models, the WM630, will be the Inspire 3.

See more The new RC Plus with 7" screen.

PM320 should be this upcoming new enterprise drone, WM630 should be Inspire 3.

Inspire series always have the codename with WM. pic.twitter.com/5os1bmamp2 — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) March 16, 2022

We’ve been waiting on confirmation that the Inspire 3 exists. The leaks about the drone have said that it might be coming out later this year, but there is no word yet from DJI if that is true.

