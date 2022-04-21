Drone 3D modeling software SkyeBrowse slashes subscription cost by 20%

In a time when companies across the board are increasing prices to catch up with the rising costs, a drone startup is looking to buck the trend. SkyeBrowse, whose reality capture platform allows DJI and Autel drone users to create accurate 3D models within minutes, is lowering its annual subscription cost by 20%.

SkyeBrowse is a brainchild of multiple research projects at Rutgers University funded by state and federal agencies. Unlike conventional 3D modeling software that uses a technique called photogrammetry (stitching hundreds of images together) to digitally reconstruct a scene, SkyeBrowse uses a patented technology called videogrammetry. This technology allows for 3D reconstruction with just one 90-second drone video.

The platform was launched only in 2020, but it has already helped law enforcement departments in the US to save over 50,000 hours of manpower and $5 million in accident reconstruction.

And clearly, SkyeBrowse wants more users to benefit from its one-tap 3D modeling experience. This is why the company is bringing down its subscription cost from $1,890 per pilot to $1,499 per pilot per year. This 20% decrease also brings SkyeBrowse’s monthly subscription down to $149/month.

Moreover, all paid upgrades – including those tailored for SWAT, disaster relief, HAZMAT, and protests – are being included for free in the annual pilot price. And this is a big deal because, as SkyeBrowse points out, these upgrades can sometimes cost users an additional $10,000, depending on their requirements.

Bobby Ouyang, cofounder and CEO of SkyeBrowse, sums up:

Over the past year, inflation has increased the prices of all goods and services around us. It is now more expensive to purchase gas, groceries, and even drones. Today, we at SkyeBrowse are also changing our prices. We are lowering our annual subscription cost, and hope you use the savings to purchase other day-to-day essentials.

