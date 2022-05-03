Auterion OS upgrade enhances drone mapping missions

Open-source drone flight control tech company Auterion has introduced enhancements to its operating system designed to improve the efficiency of automated mapping and data workflow transmission for enterprise clients. It separately announced the integration of its avionics modules in Acecore’s Zoe heavy-lift UAVs.

Auterion said the update of its OS permits business and public service drone operators to benefit from automated, end-to-end data workflows that will make mapping missions more efficient, reliable, and powerful no matter the differing objectives involved. The versatility unlocked by the upgrade, the company said, also multiplies the number of use cases requiring component and payload flexibility, doing so within a centralized, streamlined software experience.

Read more: Auterion adds Spleenlab AI to its open-source drone modules

Auterion achives that through what it describes as an enhancement of the tightly integrated components of its open-source drone platform.

Its ground station app, Auterion Mission Control, comes with full control of payloads like the Sony Alpha 7R IV camera, allowing for varied lens configuration to provide precise mission results. AuterionOS captures geotagged images in real time and stores them on the vehicle, at which point data correction and processing occur automatically, enabling fast and seamless workflow transmission in real-time.

“The mapping and workflow features included in this latest release of Auterion’s software focus on use cases from our enterprise customers,” said Markus Achtelik, vice president of engineering at Auterion. “We’re making sure that workflows are thoughtfully designed to meet customer needs and that the data they require is collected, automatically processed, and streamlined through Auterion’s software platform for immediate use and longer-term analysis.”

Auterion says the range of drone mission enhancements enabled by the update also includes availability of precise mapping data in real-time and automated processing that enables fast decision-making – saving time, ensuring consistency, and reducing human errors; standardized processes across any Auterion-powered vehicles, creating improved user experience, reducing training time, and affording easy scaling of operations; and connectivity enabling automated, end-to-end workflows, with no need for manual data transfer, along with integration with third-party data processing software such as Esri Site Scan or Propeller.

Read more: Auterion Skynode is a universal brain for enterprise and government drones

As always with the company’s innovations, the latest OS updates and future tech improvements can be used on any enterprise drones configured for open-source additions.

“Auterion’s software is updated with its expanding open ecosystem in mind,” added Achtelik. “That gives customers the best options on the market, offering greater flexibility and choice to meet enterprise quality, scale, and regulatory needs.”

An example of that adaptability came with the announcement of Acecore’s Zoe drones becoming part of the Auterion ecosystem. Once the versatile, all-weather heavy-lift UAVs are connected to Auterion’s Skynode module, they deliver data and live video streaming automatically, without pilots having to enter a start command. They also benefit from 4G connectivity, and a wide array integrated payload options to make mission execution more flexible and efficient.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos