Draganfly’s new Heavy Lift delivery drone can transport packages weighing up to 67 pounds

Draganfly has announced a new delivery drone called Heavy Lift, which can transport packages weighing up to 67 pounds (30kg) to customers within 18 miles (30km). The Canadian drone manufacturer said over two decades of industry experience has gone into making this engineering feat possible. In addition, Draganfly has launched a long-range laser scanning system that can produce survey-grade point cloud data.

Draganfly Heavy Lift delivery drone

The Draganfly Heavy Lift drone comes with a flight time of up to 55 minutes. It can support automated missions as well as manual flight operations. Draganfly points out that in addition to making deliveries, the heavy-duty drone permits flexibility for carrying large high-end sensors like hyperspectral and bathymetric LiDAR to conduct large-area surveys.

Our engineering team can customize the Heavy Lift to accommodate your needs. LTE-enabled autonomous navigation and advanced flight control system allow long-range beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations.

Also read: Draganfly announces Commander 3 XL weather-resistant, multiuse drone

Draganfly Long Range LiDAR sensor

The newly announced Draganfly Long Range LiDAR laser scanning system integrates some of the most advanced sensors from a world leader with 40 years of sensor experience, Teledyne, with Trimble subsidiary Applanix’s IMU + GNSS. The result is a scanning range of 750m and accuracy of up to 2cm with 2 million points being captured per second.

Draganfly says its new sensor can be mounted on drones, airplanes, and helicopters, or used as a mobile scanning solution when mounted on a vehicle or a backpack. The solution includes pre-processing software to process Raw LiDAR, IMU, and GNSS data into a point cloud (LAS, LAZ), while LiDAR360 post-processing software is also being made available for further processing and analysis.

Read more: How to stream DJI drone video to another device using Litchi

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos