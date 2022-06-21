Adorama launches drone, public safety, and police demo events

The drone unit of diversified retailing platform Adorama kicks off its East Coast Roadshow and week of UAV demonstration events Tuesday, setting a particular focus on public safety applications culminating next week with an exhibition at the Police and Security Expo.

Adorama’s team will be providing information and training on drone use for public safety missions at four New York and New Jersey locations this week before wrapping the tour up on June 28-29 at the Police and Security Expo in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The sessions will feature UAS systems favored by law enforcement, fire, and first responder services like DJI, Autel, BRINC, QYSEA, and others.

All Adorama drone events are free for public safety organizations, members of police forces, and interested individuals to attend. They will include craft and onboard tech demonstrations, training, and educational presentations from Adorama director of technical specialists James Bushey, as well as other experts on UAV deployment for public safety missions.

Read: Cop shootings speed approval for Phoenix police drone deployment [Update]

Also offered will be advice on how agencies can establish their own drone programs, obtain funding, conduct search and rescue and tactical operations, and maximize use of various sensors.

The series of public safety presentations comes in the wake of a detailed article on Adorama’s site by UAV category marketing manager CJ Smith examining the rapid adoption of drones by US police departments. Leading stats cited indicate that as of March 2020, at least 1,578 state and local public safety agencies across the United States reported owning drones – 27% possessing more than one of the craft – 70% of which were police forces.

The report also reveals average costs for police departments and public safety services to create UAV units with two drones runs from $35,000 to $55,000, but that once they do, the craft become oft-used assets. Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office, for example, flew more than 750 missions in the first 18 months of procuring its drones, leading to the arrests of 31 suspects and the successful searches for five missing people.

Leading use cases of drones by police are search and rescue, crowd monitoring, surveillance, traffic collision reconstruction, crime scene analysis, and active shooter or armed-and-dangerous situations.

To get more information on the public safety events, police operations, and close-up views of the drones making them happen, check out Adorama’s demonstrations at the following locations:

· Tuesday 6/21 – New Jersey State Police – Pt. Pleasant, NJ

· Wednesday 6/22 – Suffolk County – Yaphank, NY

· Thursday 6/23 – New York State Police – Cooperstown, NY

· Friday 6/24 – Buffalo, NY

· Tuesday 6/28 and Wednesday 6/29 – Adorama Drones booth at the Police Security Expo – Atlantic City, NJ

