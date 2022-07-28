Eyes in the sky: More DJI Inspire 3 drone photos leaked online

Another day, another leaked photo of the Inspire 3 that DJI is now clearly readying for release – or rather, today, two additional images of the top-shelf filmmaking drone.

The new shots come from frequent DJI product leaker @OsitaLV, who has previously tweeted information on the rumored (and, by now, fairly well substantiated) Inspire 3 under development. The pair was taken at what appears to be a semi-open area set in a wash of foliage near high-rise building. The first of the two appears to be a wider-angle version of a tighter shot tweeted Tuesday.

The craft pictured is far less bulky and more refined than the prototype leaked yesterday. It’s shown hovering a couple of meters off the ground with what’s been rumored to be a full-frame Zenmuse X9 camera and gimbal hanging conspicuously beneath the front end.

Evidently overcome by the excitement of the photographic sighting, the tweet limits its commentary to the most salient detail of the shot.

The distance between the prototype Inspire 3 and the camera capturing the newest DJI craft make it difficult to flesh out any new details on what’s aboard the drone. Previous leaks, however, have gone a long way toward clearing up much of that mystery.

Based on several months of drips and drops before today’s leaked photos, both conjecture and evidence about the drone suggest the DJI Inspire 3 will include O4 transmission with dual RC; CineCore 3.1; super 35 or large format CMOS sensor; 8K 75fps, 6K 100fps, 4K 200fps; no crop in every frame rate; RAW 12 bit/ProRes 4444XQ/422HQ; time code sync; APAS Pro; high accuracy maneuvering; and somatosensory gimbal control.

Educated guesses tend to converge on September or October being likely launch months for DJI’s new Inspire 3. But with previous rumors suggesting DJI’s other evident development project – the Avata CineWhoop FPV drone – may be delayed beyond its expected summer launch, further surprises may yet await anxiously waiting buyers.

