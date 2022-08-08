More DJI Avata box photos: First list of features, what’s inside, and ‘Pro-View Bundle’

Yet again, we seem to be getting daily leaks for another DJI product that will make the official reveal more like a formality than a necessity. Now we are getting more details into what will come in the box with DJI’s Avata cinewhoop and the first feature list, thanks to more leaked photos.

New photo shows what will come inside Avata’s box

Like all product boxes from DJI, it shows what accessories will come with the drone. While it shows many standard items that would come with all drones, since it comes with the new DJI Goggles 2, there are some new items. Below is a list of what the leaked image claims will come with the Avata when it is released.

Drone

DJI Goggles 2

Motion Controller

Flight battery

Battery (most likely for Goggles 2)

Charging adapter

Screen protector for Goggles 2

Eyeglass frame x2

Dual-band antenna

Headband

Screwdriver

Spare propellers

USB-C OTG cable

USB-C cable

Power cable

Lanyard

Manual (can’t forget this one!)

Most of this is similar to what you would get with the DJI FPV drone; however, the addition of a screen protector and eyeglasses are interesting additions. Maybe the new Goggles 2 won’t come with a carrying bag like the V2s?

See more Feature of DJI AVATA：

Immersive Flight Experience

Motion Controller

4K Stabilized Video

Palm-Sized and Agile

Built-in Propeller Guard

HD Low-Latency Transmission pic.twitter.com/PMkYODFvSF — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) August 8, 2022

Another interesting item to note is this bundle will presumably come with a Motion Controller, which we’ve already seen a video of Avata flying with this form of control. Still, we aren’t sure if this will be the standard controller for the Avata or an upgraded buying option. That idea brings us to the next tidbit seen in the photos shared by DealsDrone: combo options.

‘Pro-View Combo’ could be the Goggles 2 buying option

The second bit of info we now have is the name of one of the combos you will be able to buy of DJI’s Avata, the “Pro-View Combo.” It looks like this could be the combo that includes the Goggles 2, meaning we could see an option to buy this drone with no headset like with the FPV.

DJI will likely continue to sell the Fly More Kits rather than a combo with the drone. Meaning extra batteries, a charging hub, and whatever else DJI decides to include would be a separate item to order. However, for the Mini 3 Pro, those kits have notoriously been delayed compared to the drone and controller combos.

First list of DJI Avata features

We also got the first list of features that will reportedly come to the Avata. Nothing is too surprising and is just the simplified listing on the outside of all DJI boxes, but it shows some insight as to what to expect. Below is a list of the first leaked feature set of DJI’s Avata drone.

Immersive flight experience (meaning FPV)

Intuitive motion controller (confirmed support for DJI’s Motion Controler)

4K stabilized video

Palm-sized and agile

Built-in propeller guard

HD low-latency transmission

It might be safe to expect technology very similar to the FPV drone since many of these descriptions are the same used on the older drone’s page. However, it is rumored to use a similar camera as the Mini 3, which would mean 4K 60 video, F1.7 aperture, and a 1/1.3 inch sensor.

With rumors and leaks starting to pile up, we should hopefully hear something from DJI about the Avata and Goggles 2 release soon.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos