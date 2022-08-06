DJI’s Avata CineWhoop drone flown with Motion Controller in video

New images of the DJI Avata drone have surfaced online, including a short video of the FPV CineWhoop drone being flown using the Motion Controller – all of which suggesting the product is apparently moving forward toward release.

The new shots of the Avata were upload on Twitter Saturday morning by @OsitaLV, a regular and usually reliable conduit of DJI product news who has provided earlier leaks on the CineWhoop FPV drone under development. They include a video of the craft being flown in a desert area by a goggled-up pro motocross rider using a Motion Controller wand (and getting a bit of help from one of the other two people filmed to get a fix on the UAV).

The leak comes just three days after reports on DJI’s new FPV Goggles 2, which along with the Avata CineWhoop drone itself had turned up on earlier on the FCC database. That news indicated the goggles were on their way to feedback testing from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) – which is exactly what OsitaLV says was happening with the motocross rider flying the Avata with the Motion Controller.

Still images tweeted are of the same rider gazing on as two other pilots with what look like the new FPV goggles on their foreheads prepare to fly the DJI Avata, and an additional, grainy photo showing the CineWhoop drone grounded on crusty terrain.

The new visuals of DJI’s Avata craft going through the motions in the wild suggest rumors the CineWhoop drone may either be released this month, or perhaps somewhat later due to reported delays arising from production changes underway.

Those are said to be linked to DJI’s expected move its new “creative community in the sky” headquarters in Shenzhen sometime later this year, along with reported expansion of its production capabilities. The company also has its hands full in simultaneously developing the Inspire 3 top-shelf filmmaking drone.

