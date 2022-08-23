5 sessions you shouldn’t miss at DJI AirWorks 2022 event

DJI’s annual commercial drone conference, AirWorks 2022, is taking place at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas from October 10-12. The tech giant is especially thrilled about the prospect of getting the drone industry together this time because it’s been two years since the flagship event was conducted in person.

While the agenda for DJI AirWorks 2022 is quite extensive (and evolving as we publish this), here are five sessions that we would definitely be on a lookout for:

When: Tuesday, October 11, 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. PDT

Where: Breakout Room C

What it’s about: Flood models predict inundation extents and are an essential source of information for flood risk studies. However, accurate flood models require high-resolution and high-accuracy digital elevation models (DEM). Publicly available DEMs do not capture the ground surface’s details, leading to inaccurate prediction of flood extents. On the other hand, drones equipped with photogrammetry and LiDAR sensors can collect geospatial data that provides a more accurate representation of the terrain and allows the identification of features that significantly affect water flow. The session will be presented by Alexander Nunez, president, Digital E Consulting.

When: Wednesday, October 12, 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT

Where: Main Stage

What it’s about: A panel discussion on the latest developments in drone applications for renewables. Speakers include Mike Amati, a senior sales application engineer at Jinko Solar; Bill Badnaruk, who heads industrial risk and cross technology improvement verticals at Enel Green Power; and Rohit Gohil, a data and technology specialist at Ameren.

When: Wednesday, October 12, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. PDT

Where: Breakout Room C

What it’s about: Presented by Gemma Alcock, who is the CEO at SkyBound Rescuer and a pillar for the drone SAR community, the session focuses on how Gemma’s organization has been creating a new automated drone service for public safety with promises of better availability, faster response times, better cost-effectiveness, and more reliable performance. This session will identify the problems SkyBound Rescuer is addressing, outline its solution, and share the results from recent comparison tests to demonstrate the value of a new solution for finding missing persons faster with drones.

When: Wednesday, October 12, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. PDT

Where: Breakout Room B

What it’s about: Wildlife conservation has an annual global budget of over $80 billion. Drones are ever more being successfully used to count, monitor, film, and collect biological data from wildlife non-invasively. Our oceans cover 71% of this planet and as humanity looks more and more to our oceans for food, energy, and resources, monitoring drones have emerged as a natural solution. One of the most well known of these drones is SnotBot and its derivatives. The session will be presented by Dr. Iain Kerr, CEO of Ocean Alliance, the makers of SnotBot.

When: Wednesday, October 12, 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PDT

Where: Main Stage

What it’s about: Drone delivery promises to make timely and affordable healthcare more accessible to millions of people throughout the world, but only if the technology can be made safe, cheap, and broadly available to use by local experts and communities. Over the past three years, WeRobotics and Flying Labs network have repurposed DJI technology (M600 and M300 platforms) to expand locally based medical drone delivery networks in the Dominican Republic, Nepal, Philippines, Uganda, and Fiji. This presentation details those projects and highlights how drone technology can play an essential role in the future of global healthcare.

