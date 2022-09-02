Amazon DJI drone sale discounts on Air 2S, Mavic Mini Combo

One of the few advantages in noticing summertime start to wane in the US is the arrival of the Labor Day weekend – and the sales that traditionally accompany the holiday, with this year’s batch bringing three exceptional deals on DJI drones from Amazon, including the Air 2S and Mavic Mini Combo.

The Amazon sale offers a trifecta of DJI drones at considerable mark-downs, including $300 savings on the Mavic Mini Combo, and $200 off the Air 2S. The trio is rounded out by the $300 discount on DJI’s FPV Combo, as reported by our sister publication 9to5toys.

The e-commerce platform has several other alluring offers on drones from a variety of manufacturers, including top-selling DJI models like the DJI Mavic 3 at $175 off, and Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam at a $61 mark-down.

What $799 will buy you is a refurbished DJI Air 2S, featuring a 3-axis gimbal camera, 5.4K video, 1-inch CMOS sensor, four directions of obstacle sensing, maximum 7.5-mile video transmission, MasterShots, and 31-minute maximal flight time. A never-used model of the same craft is being sold for $999.

Fifty dollars in savings is yours for the Mavic Mini Combo, which at $449 comes with a .7K camera, 3-axis gimbal, GPS, and 30 minutes of flight capacity in a sub-250 gram aerial package. Also included are the Mavic Mini remote controller, three intelligent flight batteries; three sets of spare propellers; two micro-USB cables, a series of RC cables; spare control sticks; a 360° propeller guard; and two-way charging hub.

And, as 9to5toys, reported the DJI FPV Combo is still on sale for $999, or $300 off, featuring a 4K camera, S flight mode, super-wide 150° FOV, HD low-latency transmission, and emergency brake and hover capacities.

These Amazon deals and others are available while stocks hold out – with certain models of DJI drones on sale already down to single digits.

