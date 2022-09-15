7 DJI drone models approved for FAA’s Remote ID mandate

Tech giant DJI says the FAA has approved seven of its latest and most popular drone models for compliance with the new Remote ID mandate.

FAA’s drone Remote ID rule

Remote ID refers to the ability of a drone in flight to provide identification and location information that can be received by people within the range of local radio signals. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone.

The Remote ID compliance deadline for newly manufactured drones that require registration with the FAA is September 16, 2022, though the federal agency may delay enforcing it until December 16, 2022.

That said, customers who already own DJI drones do not need to do anything right away, because existing drones are not required to comply with the FAA Remote ID regulations until September 16, 2023.

DJI says it will provide firmware updates before that date to bring most modern DJI drones into compliance. However, some older models may require a separate add-on module for Remote ID compliance.

Which DJI drones are approved for Remote ID?

As of today, seven DJI drone models have been approved by the FAA for adequate compliance with the Remote ID rule. They are:

Newly manufactured versions of these drones will comply with Remote ID rules with no further action required from customers. They will ship with notation “ASTM F3411-22a-RID-B” on the regulatory label attached to the aircraft.

Meanwhile, operators who already own the drones listed above will be able to comply with Remote ID rules by downloading a free firmware update from DJI at a later date.

It’s worth noting that DJI is seeking FAA approval for additional drone models, which will be posted on the FAA website as they are approved.

It should also be highlighted that the new Remote ID approvals from the FAA come a month after DJI became the first drone manufacturer to earn a C1 Type Certificate for drones under the new European drone regulations. The C1 certificate for the Mavic 3 series, which is applied through a firmware update, gives DJI customers more freedom to fly in previously restricted environments.

