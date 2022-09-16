Zing’s UAV delivery services join Drone Logistics Ecosystem

As part of its effort to scale its innovative drone delivery service business, Florida startup Zing has joined the Drone Logistics Ecosystem (DLE), which provides support to companies building a variety of UAV operations.

Founded in 2018, Tampa Bay-based Zing is turning to the DLE network of drone companies that offers diverse assistance, guidance, and networking to member businesses. The move comes just a couple months after Zing announced a shift from its initial activity as a drone delivery platform, to one providing services to companies seeking to create or benefit from customized aerial transportation operations.

Initially Zing sold its winch system and operational software to a network of affiliate Part 107 drone pilots, which it then orchestrated to provide company clients UAV delivery services.

In July, Zing pivoted to another model under which it uses its experience, industry relationships, and navigation tech with customers wanting to create or benefit from tailor-made drone delivery services without the toil of establishing those in-house.

“Here at Zing, we build universal solutions that simplify and enhance drone delivery operations,” explained company CEO Ian Annasse. “We’re developing universal hardware, like our Zing Winch system, and plug-and-play software, like our Zing Xact Landing system… Zing is committed to providing practical, innovative solutions so everyone can benefit from drone delivery.”

In joining the DLE, Zing will – to a certain degree – be seeking a similar kind of support it extends to its own clients with its drone service activities and networking connections to industry actors.

The DLE describes itself as a free-of-charge association aimed at assisting members to pursue innovative drone sector activities. In doing so, it encourages multidisciplinary collaboration between companies, universities, public organizations, and investors through an approach it refers to as the “quadruple helix innovation model.”

Its goal in that is to offer assistance in funding, human resources, and expertise to member startups who assist one another through cooperative activities like joint-product development, cross border market access, promotion, investment, consulting, and contract manufacturing.

Annasse says joining DLE is a logical step for Zing as it seeks to refine and build its unique activities providing clients an array of products, insight, advice, and connections so they may benefit from drone services customized to their needs.

“We believe joining the Drone Logistics Ecosystem is crucial because there are so many components of a successful drone delivery operation,” Annasse said. “As an industry we need to work together to tie them all together and give our clients outside of the industry access to full turn-key solutions.”

