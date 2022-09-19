Insta360’s end-of-season camera and gear sale starts today

Bruce Crumley -
Insta360Action Camera
Insta360 Sphere drone camera

Popular action camera maker Insta360 has announced an end-of-season sale on some of its top products, including the first-ever markdown of its Sphere invisible camera designed for use on DJI Air 2 and Air 2S drones.

Shenzhen-based Insta360 begins its sale this morning and will make deals within it available through September 28. The company is offering bargains on a number of its best-selling products and accessories, including the Sphere invisible 360 drone camera and latching mechanism it introduced last May. The product will be discounted to $417.99, or 5% off its normal $439.99 price.

Also on offer is Insta360’s ONE RS Twin Edition & 4K Edition, a two-in-one camera featuring a swappable new 4K Boost Lens capturing wide-angle footage and 360 Lens for wraparound shots. Usually sold for $549.99, the product is now available with 10% off at $494.99.

Also reduced 10% is the Insta360 ONE X2 pocket camera, whose waterproof, 5.7K capture, voice-control, and artificial intelligence-enhanced editing features have made it a company best seller. During the sale, its price drops from the habitual $429.99 to $386.99. 

Insta360 is also offering 10% off batteries and the charging station for its non-discounted Pro 2 virtual reality camera, whose six lenses provide detailed 3D video. Similarly 10% down are Insta360 Care packages and extended warranties, while most accessories are being offered at 10% to 20% less than normal prices.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Insta360

Action Camera

About the Author

Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.
Israel reportedly permitting anti-UAV system transfer t...
Swiss Meteodrone provides real-time low-altitude weathe...
Interested in a federal career? The FAA is hiring drone...
Ukraine’s R18 drone credited with inflicting $130...
What you need to know before upgrading to the iPhone 14...
Zing’s UAV delivery services join Drone Logistics...
Inspired Flight drones make the Blue sUAS 2.0 grade
7 DJI drone models approved for FAA’s Remote ID manda...
Load more...
Show More Comments