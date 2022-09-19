Insta360’s end-of-season camera and gear sale starts today

Popular action camera maker Insta360 has announced an end-of-season sale on some of its top products, including the first-ever markdown of its Sphere invisible camera designed for use on DJI Air 2 and Air 2S drones.

Shenzhen-based Insta360 begins its sale this morning and will make deals within it available through September 28. The company is offering bargains on a number of its best-selling products and accessories, including the Sphere invisible 360 drone camera and latching mechanism it introduced last May. The product will be discounted to $417.99, or 5% off its normal $439.99 price.

Also on offer is Insta360’s ONE RS Twin Edition & 4K Edition, a two-in-one camera featuring a swappable new 4K Boost Lens capturing wide-angle footage and 360 Lens for wraparound shots. Usually sold for $549.99, the product is now available with 10% off at $494.99.

Also reduced 10% is the Insta360 ONE X2 pocket camera, whose waterproof, 5.7K capture, voice-control, and artificial intelligence-enhanced editing features have made it a company best seller. During the sale, its price drops from the habitual $429.99 to $386.99.

Insta360 is also offering 10% off batteries and the charging station for its non-discounted Pro 2 virtual reality camera, whose six lenses provide detailed 3D video. Similarly 10% down are Insta360 Care packages and extended warranties, while most accessories are being offered at 10% to 20% less than normal prices.

