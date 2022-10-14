The Buzz Podcast 32: AirWorks, DJI Dock, and more

This week Yifei and Seth round up what was shown at DJI’s first post-covid in-person AirWorks conference, like the Dock demos and more. Seth also shows off his new toy.

Shop DJI, Autel, or other drone products on Amazon to support the show.

New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.

Follow

Yifei Zhao on Instagram

Seth Kurkowski on Twitter

Read More

DJI AirWorks kicks off with Dock demo showing promise in the product’s design

Livestream

Subscribe to DroneDJ’s YouTube channel to never miss an episode of the weekly show.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos