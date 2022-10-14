The Buzz Podcast 32: AirWorks, DJI Dock, and more

Seth Kurkowski -
DJIThe Buzz PodcastDJI EnterpriseDJI AirworksDJI Dock
The Buzz Podcast Featured Image

This week Yifei and Seth round up what was shown at DJI’s first post-covid in-person AirWorks conference, like the Dock demos and more. Seth also shows off his new toy.

https://dronedj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/10/TheBuzz_10-14-22.mp3

New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.

Yifei Zhao

Seth Kurkowski

DJI AirWorks kicks off with Dock demo showing promise in the product’s design

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best…

The Buzz Podcast

Join DroneDJ Editor-in-Chief Scott Simmie as he's joined in conversation by the movers and shakers in the drone industry. Subscribe while you're here, and you won't…
DJI Enterprise DJI Airworks DJI Dock

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

