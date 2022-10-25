DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drone gets Remote ID support with firmware update

DJI has released a fresh firmware package for the newly launched Mavic 3 Enterprise and Mavic 3 Thermal drones. With this update, the Mavic 3E and 3T drones gain support for Remote ID requirements in the United States.

Today’s update brings the Mavic 3E and 3T aircraft firmware version up to 05.00.02.06, with the remote controller being upgraded to v02.00.01.11. At the same time, the DJI Pilot 2 app is being updated to v5.0.2.9 and DJI Assistant 2 to v2.1.4.

Though the new firmware focuses primarily on complying with the Remote ID requirements for drones in the US, it also addresses the issue where the IMU status would display abnormally in the sensor status of the DJI Pilot 2 app.

DJI Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones are designed for commercial and public safety missions, including mapping and surveying, firefighting, search and rescue, and asset inspections. Using the same Intelligent Flight Battery as the DJI Mavic 3 drone, the high-performance aircraft deliver up to 45 minutes of air time. They also come with a new 100W charging hub, which charges the batteries in just 65 minutes instead of the usual 90 minutes.

The DJI Mavic 3E drone integrates a 20 MP wide-angle camera with a 4/3-inch CMOS sensor featuring large 3.3μm pixels that, together with Intelligent Low-Light Mode, offer significantly improved performance in dim conditions. You also get a 56x hybrid zoom camera that provides an equivalent focal length of 162mm for 12MP images.

Mavic 3T, meanwhile, features the same telecamera as the Mavic 3E, but it also houses a 48 MP camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor as well as a thermal camera with a Display Field of View (DFOV) of 61 degrees and an equivalent focal length of 40mm with 640×512 px resolution.

You can read more about these drones in our in-depth coverage here.

