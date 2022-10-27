Third International Drone Show Competition now taking entries

Given the rapidly spreading popularity of lighted UAV choreographies, it’s little wonder that the Third International Drone Show Competition is set to be bigger and more diverse than ever – and taking entries now until November 20.

Founder and organizer of the International Drone Show Competition, SPH Engineering, is building on the momentum of its first two editions to make this year’s third event even more memorable. Not only have the number of categories been reworked to include an even greater number of participants from the aerial entertainment world, but winners will be given the chance to highlight their talents with a spot at the 2023 International Drone Show Festival in 2023 in Spain.

The reconfigured sections of the competition reflect the spreading use of drone shows by businesses for promotional purposes, as well as the other kinds of aerial disciplines often included by UAV choreographers. The latter is behind creation of the new category for “Best integrated show simulation: Fireworks and Drones,” with the former motivating “Best promotional drone show.”

Those are rounded out by “Best drone show animation,” “Best drone show storytelling,” and “Best drone show at the event.” Winners of each category will receive a kit of items essential to preparing and orchestrating a UAV performance, with additional special prizes including five Kaiken drones, a DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo, an iPhone 14 Pro, GoPro HERO11 Black, and a slot and accommodation at the International Drone Show Festival.

The selection process is entirely remote, with participants sending in video footage of their drone show work. Once the entry period closes November 20, a panel of judges will slim contenders down until they come up with winners in each category, with those being announced in December.

The third edition of the International Drone Show Competition continues the broadening process UAV software solutions, integration services, consulting, and custom development company SPH Engineering has embarked upon – now bringing in a wider range of choreographers and other aerial artists like fireworks experts.

“The Second International Drone Show Competition had 214 registrations from over 104 countries… (after) we expanded the concept and invited not only the drone show choreographers, as in 2020, but also the drone show companies with different experience levels and sizes of light drone fleets,” says Alex Levandovskiy, head of SPH Engineering’s drone show software division. “The result was incredible! We decided to continue to expand the possibilities of the competition for participants in 2022 as well.”

