New DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone photos, specs leak before launch

DJI has dropped a promo teaser inviting fans to a product launch event on November 2. But while social media is buzzing with speculation about the new offering, a German website has gone ahead and leaked the complete photo gallery and specifications of a new DJI drone: the Mavic 3 Classic.

We already had a pretty good idea of what DJI’s new product could be, thanks to the recent FCC paperwork filed by the company. But now, Roland Quandt of Winfuture has all but sealed the deal with a massive photo dump and specs reveal.

The headline remains the same: Mavic 3 Classic is a slightly dressed-down version of the OG Mavic 3, sacrificing its tele camera to become more pocket-friendly.

And while it remains to be seen exactly how pocket-friendly will this drone be, DJI will likely sell the aircraft in a number of combinations of compatible remote controllers and accessories to cater to varied budgets and user requirements.

For now, we are expecting the Mavic 3 Classic to shoot 20MP still images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50fps and 4K at 120fps. In addition, an adjustable aperture of f/2.8 – f/11 is also to be expected, allowing aerial photographers to get sharper and clearer images in a wide variety of lighting scenarios.

Mavic 3 Classic leaked photos

Below, you can find the photos of the new DJI drone:

And finally, here are the Mavic 3 Classic specifications shared by Quandt:

Specs Aircraft Ascent and descent speed 8 m/s and 6 m/s; wind resistance: 12 m/s; max altitude above sea level: 6000 m; return to home function; max. temperature 40 °C; range 8 km; radio frequencies 2.4 and 5.8 GHz Camera 20 MP sensor; 4/3 CMOS; video resolution 5.1K; light sensitivity 100-6400; focal length 24 mm; digital zoom 3x; shutter speed 8-1/8000 s; field of view 84°; equivalent focal length 24 mm; aperture f/2.8 to f/11; focus 1 m to ∞ Storage 8 GB, expandable via microSD card Connectivity Micro USB, GPS Features Night mode, omnidirectional dual vision system, infrared sensor, motorized 3-axis stabilization, RC-N1 remote controller Battery LiPo 4S (15.4 V / 77 Wh), 5,000 mAh, 46 minutes flight time Dimensions 283 x 347.5 x 107.7mm Weight 895 grams

Interestingly, a cheaper, budget-friendly version of Mini 3 Pro could also be coming soon.

