New DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone photos, specs leak before launch

Ishveena Singh -
DJIDJI Mavic 3Mavic 3 Classic
dji new drone mavic 3 classic

DJI has dropped a promo teaser inviting fans to a product launch event on November 2. But while social media is buzzing with speculation about the new offering, a German website has gone ahead and leaked the complete photo gallery and specifications of a new DJI drone: the Mavic 3 Classic.

We already had a pretty good idea of what DJI’s new product could be, thanks to the recent FCC paperwork filed by the company. But now, Roland Quandt of Winfuture has all but sealed the deal with a massive photo dump and specs reveal.

The headline remains the same: Mavic 3 Classic is a slightly dressed-down version of the OG Mavic 3, sacrificing its tele camera to become more pocket-friendly.

And while it remains to be seen exactly how pocket-friendly will this drone be, DJI will likely sell the aircraft in a number of combinations of compatible remote controllers and accessories to cater to varied budgets and user requirements.

For now, we are expecting the Mavic 3 Classic to shoot 20MP still images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50fps and 4K at 120fps. In addition, an adjustable aperture of f/2.8 – f/11 is also to be expected, allowing aerial photographers to get sharper and clearer images in a wide variety of lighting scenarios.

Mavic 3 Classic leaked photos

Below, you can find the photos of the new DJI drone:

And finally, here are the Mavic 3 Classic specifications shared by Quandt:

Specs
AircraftAscent and descent speed 8 m/s and 6 m/s; wind resistance: 12 m/s; max altitude above sea level: 6000 m; return to home function; max. temperature 40 °C; range 8 km; radio frequencies 2.4 and 5.8 GHz
Camera20 MP sensor; 4/3 CMOS; video resolution 5.1K; light sensitivity 100-6400; focal length 24 mm; digital zoom 3x; shutter speed 8-1/8000 s; field of view 84°; equivalent focal length 24 mm; aperture f/2.8 to f/11; focus 1 m to ∞
Storage8 GB, expandable via microSD card
ConnectivityMicro USB, GPS
FeaturesNight mode, omnidirectional dual vision system, infrared sensor, motorized 3-axis stabilization, RC-N1 remote controller
BatteryLiPo 4S (15.4 V / 77 Wh), 5,000 mAh, 46 minutes flight time
Dimensions283 x 347.5 x 107.7mm
Weight895 grams

Interestingly, a cheaper, budget-friendly version of Mini 3 Pro could also be coming soon.

Read: DJI Fly app update brings new features for Air 2S, Mini 3 Pro users

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best…

DJI Mavic 3

Mavic 3 Classic

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Teal’s 4-Ship multiple drone controller gets Toma...
Las Vegas sheriff plans drone fleet as immediate respon...
AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over pe...
DJI’s next drone will launch on November 2: Here&...
Third International Drone Show Competition now taking e...
Saudia eVTOL accord gives Lilium a strategic MENA footh...
Check out video footage of XPeng AeroHT's flying car ma...
DJI Fly app update brings new features for Air 2S, Mini...
Load more...
Show More Comments