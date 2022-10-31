Drone Racing League launches new loyalty rewards program for fans

The Drone Racing League (DRL) has announced the launch of DRL Flight Club, a new rewards program that would allow fans to aggregate, convert, and spend loyalty points on DRL experiences.

DRL has partnered with blockchain-enabled conversion platform PointsKash for this initiative. It’s a five-year deal that would allow DRL fans to redeem loyalty points for live drone racing event access, limited-edition apparel, and rewards within the DRL SIM video game, Drone Racing Arcade mobile game, and upcoming fly-to-own NFT drone racing game.

The plan is to launch a dedicated mobile app for the loyalty program in December alongside the 2022-23 Drone Racing League Algorand World Championship Season.

This mobile app, PointsKash says, will also enable users to consolidate points they have collected from other loyalty programs into one central account and convert the points into cash that users can spend in any way they choose.

Here’s PointsKash CEO Steve Janjic:

PointsKash is made for Gen Z, so we knew we had to partner with Gen Z’s favorite sport, the Drone Racing League. DRL fans are young, tech-savvy, and tend to have higher incomes than traditional sports fans, suggesting that they’re more likely to stack up points across various loyalty rewards programs. We’ll help DRL fans consolidate those benefits into one centralized PointsKash account and use them toward DRL’s incredible drone racing events, gaming products and swag.

DRL SVP, head of partnership development, Ari Mark, adds, “We wake up every day building partnerships with brands that both enhance the DRL fan experience and leverage DRL to connect with their target consumers. We’re thrilled to team up with PointsKash to reward our fans in innovative ways, and give them access to special experiences, all while showcasing the speed and reliability of Algorand’s blockchain.”

