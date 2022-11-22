Leaks provide images and full specs of DJI’s O3 Air Unit to be ‘announced tomorrow’

The rumored release of DJI’s new O3 Air Unit enhancing video transmission during FPV drone flight appears to be close at hand – possibly even Thursday – according to several new product leaks that include a marketing document replete with full specs.

Reliable online leakers last week alerted DJI fans that the new 03 Air Unit was advancing toward introduction later the year – possibly before the end of this month. @DealsDrone posted a tweet noting the device was undergoing “new firmware testing,” with photos and screenshots offering evidence of a product nearly ready to go to market.

Additional information and images uploaded indicated the new transmission facilitator will likely be rolled out in tandem with a simplified version of Goggles 2

Then, earlier today, OsitaLV went further in producing official product photos as well as a DJI video of its O3 Air Unit.

Arguably the biggest get of the day, however, goes to self-described FPV junkie Cliff Curtis, who appeared to be the first leaker to upload DJI’s full marketing document for the O3 Air Unit, full specs included. 

Going one step further, Curtis stated the product is slated to be “announced tomorrow.”

Whether that delivery prediction proves correct or the update to DJI’s original 2019 Air Unit is rolled out a bit later than Thursday won’t alter what users ultimately get for a reported $210 price: a compact device providing 30ms/2km, 1080p/H.265 digital video transmission, 4K/60FPS footage, and a 155-degree field of view with what the company promises to be “ultra-low latency.”

Awaiting DJI unveiling of the product in its glass and plasticized form, full details about the product await herein:

DJI-O3-Air-Unit-Official-1Download

